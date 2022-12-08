“KL Rahul is not a very experienced captain” - Wasim Jaffer feels Rohit Sharma’s absence made a difference

Former opener Wasim Jaffer reckons that captain Rohit Sharma’s absence on the field due to injury might have had an impact on Team India's fortunes in the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 7. According to Jaffer, KL Rahul perhaps found it difficult to manage both wicketkeeping and leadership duties.

Rohit had to leave the field in the second over of the match after badly hurting his thumb while trying to take a catch in the slip region. Rahul took charge of the team and the bowlers did well under him, reducing Bangladesh to 69/6. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100* off 83) and Mahmudullah (77 off 96) added 148 for the seventh wicket to lift Bangladesh to 271/7.

Team India faltered in the chase and were held to 266/9, going down by five runs. Analyzing the Men in Blue’s performance, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

“We had good bowlers in Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel. Umran Malik also did well, but Bangladesh had the answers to all the questions. They batted wonderfully well and rotated the strike nicely. It’s difficult when your captain is in (not on the field) and the keeper has to lead.

"KL Rahul is not a very experienced captain, especially at the international level. That may have had an effect, but that can’t be an excuse. You’ve got to give credit to Bangladesh.”

Bangladesh were terrific at the death with the willow, adding 68 runs in their last five overs. After Mahmudullah’s departure, Nasum Ahmed came in and played a bright cameo of 18* off 11 balls.

“Mehidy and Mahmudullah hardly gave a chance” - Jaffer hails Bangladesh’s batting stars

While admitting that India’s bowling in the second half was disappointing. Jaffer praised the duo of Mehidy and Mahmudullah for putting the Men in Blue bowlers under pressure. He explained:

“After the first 20 overs, Bangladesh were 71/6. In the next 30 overs, they made 200 runs, losing just one wicket. We saw a different side to the coin. Even during that partnership, Mehidy and Mahmudullah hardly gave a chance. It was excellent batting.

"Mehidy was the match-winner in the first match and in this game as well, he scored a hundred. In both matches, India were on top, but Bangladesh found a way to win.”

While Mehidy struck eight fours and four sixes in his maiden ODI hundred, Mahmudullah hit seven fours in his defiant knock. Chasing 272, Shreyas Iyer (82) , Axar Patel (56), and Rohit (51*) played impressive knocks, but India fell just short of the target.

