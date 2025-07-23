KL Rahul falls agonizingly short of another fifty shortly after Lunch on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 23, 2025 18:56 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
KL Rahul missed on a well-deserved fifty. [Getty Images]

India opener KL Rahul missed out on a well-deserved half-century on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23. The right-handed batter was caught behind in the slip cordon to perish for 46 runs off 98 deliveries, comprising four boundaries. The wicket also ended India’s 94-run stand between Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first wicket.

The dismissal came in the 30th over of India’s first innings, the fourth over after the Lunch break. Chris Woakes bowled a short-of-a-length ball outside off that nipped away sharply. Rahul punched away from his body and only managed a thick outside edge, and Zak Crawley completed a regulation catch at third slip. It was the second instance when Woakes dismissed Rahul in the ongoing series.

Watch the video below:

During his 46-run knock, KL Rahul completed 1,000 runs in England in the longest format, joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar on the elite list. He currently has 421 runs in seven innings in the five-match series, comprising two centuries – 137 at Headingley and 100 at Lord’s.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal provide a good platform for India in the fourth Test against England

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a promising start after being asked to bat first by England skipper Ben Stokes.

At the time of writing, the tourists were 98/1, with Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan at the crease. Sudharsan, in particular, has replaced Karun Nair in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Anshul Kamboj (debut) and Shardul Thakur were two forced changes as Nitish Reddy and Akash Deep were injured.

England are leading the five-match Test series by a 2-1 margin following their 22-run triumph against India at Lord’s in the third Test. The hosts also won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill-led India won the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.

Edited by James Kuanal
