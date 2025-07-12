KL Rahul falls to Shoaib Bashir soon after getting to his hundred on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Indian batter KL Rahul was dismissed for 100 by England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir on Day 3 of England versus India Test match at Lord's on Saturday, July 12. The batter fell trying to drive the ball, but the orb took the outside edge and Harry Brook made no mistake at the lone slip in the 68th over.
It was the ideal start for England in the post-lunch session. They had removed Rishabh Pant on the stroke of lunch for 74, run out by Ben Stokes. It was the worst possible start for India after the break as they looked to try and get close to the hosts' first-innings score of 387.
Watch the video of the dismissal here:
Rahul's dismissal came soon after he got to his second hundred at Lord's. He had made 129 at the hallowed venue in a Test match in 2021. The 33-year-old became only the second Indian batter after Dilip Vengsakar to score more than one hundred at the iconic venue.
Ravindra Jadeja holds key as India begin rebuild after twin dents on Day 3 at Lord's
India began Day 3 of the Lord's Test match against England positively as KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant negotiated the opening hour of play. They looked set to carry on batting in the post-lunch session, but the southpaw was run out for 74 on the stroke of the break which ended their 141-run stand.
Soon after the break, the tourists lost KL Rahul for 100. That put the onus on Ravindra Jadeja and the rest of the lower order to rebuild the innings to try and get close to England's first-innings score of 387.
At the time of writing, India were 267/5 after 74 overs with Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy at the crease. They trailed the hosts by 120 runs.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news