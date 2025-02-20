KL Rahul finishes the chase in style with a six during IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

KL Rahul provided a stylish finish to India's opening match in the Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh with a sublime six on the leg-side at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue opened their account in the Group A points table by beating Bangladesh by six wickets.

Ad

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side batted first in the contest after winning the toss and scored 228 runs on the back of contributions from Towhid Hridoy (100) and Jaker Ali (68). Mohammed Shami was the pick of bowlers, finishing with five wickets in his 10-over spell.

In response, India began well with a 69-run opening stand but lost their way in the middle overs. Shubman Gill (101*) and KL Rahul (41*) put on an unbeaten partnership of 87 (98) for the fifth wicket and steered their side home in the chase after they were under some pressure at 144/4. Rahul hit the winning runs in the 47th over with a brilliant pull shot over the backward square leg region, which went for a six.

Ad

Trending

You can watch KL Rahul's winning hit in the video below:

Ad

"We were a bit under pressure"- India captain Rohit Sharma after overcoming Bangladesh's challenge in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reviewed his side's performance, saying:

"As the game goes on, the expressions change. There is a lot of experience in the dressing room to handle the pressure with composure and KL and Gill showed exactly that. (About the conditions) We knew there wouldn't be much grass on the pitch and it would be a bit slower. That is how it exactly played. With the bat as well, we were a bit under pressure but when you play against a champion side, you expect this."

Ad

On Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul in the first innings, Sharma added:

"Very happy for him, we know the quality that he has, the kind of match-winner he is for us. Every time we throw the ball at him, he delivers for us."

Team India will next face Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday (February 23) at the Dubai International Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news