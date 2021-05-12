KL Rahul gives fans an update about his health after undergoing surgery

Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul gave fans an update about the status of his health after recently undergoing an appendicitis surgery. The Karnataka cricketer shared a picture of him spending time with his dogs and wrote that he was healing.

During the IPL 2021, the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) skipper complained of acute pain in his stomach just before a game against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He was hospitalized after not responding to medication and had to go under the knife to get his appendix removed.

"KL Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication. He was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically, and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same," said an official statement of the Punjab Kings at the time.

Will KL Rahul head to England with Team India?

Team India will be heading to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, which will be followed by a multi-format series against the Brits.

KL Rahul was picked in the 20-member squad, but his final selection is subject to him clearing a fitness test. The 29-year-old will be hoping to recover in time to make the flight to England.

Even though KL Rahul last played a Test match in September of 2019, he has been around with the red-ball squad for quite a while now. He has also performed well in the United Kingdom in the past. Rahul's presence will add depth to the squad and provide the management with an extra option.

If he fails to make it to England, KL Rahul is likely to go to Sri Lanka with the Indian team in July for a three-match ODI and T20I series.

India’s squad for WTC final and England Tests: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla