"KL Rahul ki sashan mai comeback hoga rashan mai"- Top 10 funny memes after India's thrashing 8-wicket win against South Africa in 1st ODI

Team India beat South Africa comfortably by eight wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday (December 17) at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. It proved to be a massive misjudgment in hindsight. Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh wreaked havoc with the new ball and picked up his maiden five-wicket haul to trigger a collapse in the host's batting unit.

Avesh Khan complemented him perfectly with a four-wicket haul as South Africa were bundled out cheaply for 116 in 27.3 overs. Andile Phehlukwayo (33) was the top-scorer for the Proteas team on the fateful day.

In response, Sai Sudharsan (55*) and Shreyas Iyer (52) hit fluent half-centuries in the top order and helped India coast to victory in 16.4 overs. It was the first time Men in Blue defeated South Africa in the pink ODI.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided series opener between the two teams on Sunday. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"Credit to India, they took the attack to us"- South Africa captain Aiden Markram

At the post-match presentation, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram reflected on the loss and said:

"Tough one. Winning the toss and batting first, we wanted a really good score. Credit to India, they took the attack to us. We weren't able to settle on that pitch and get partnerships. We expected it to go around a little bit. Generally here in the day games it does something in the first five-seven overs and it gets better to bat on.

He added:

"Today it just moved around a little bit longer and our boys found it tough. Credit to them again, they bowled brilliantly and we couldn't get anywhere close to a good score. It comes to the individual - we speak about the brand of cricket off the field but on the field it's down to your plan. We'll have to reflect on this and see how we could have put them under pressure and make things easier for us."

The two teams will next face off in the second ODI on December 19 at St George's Park in Gqeberha.