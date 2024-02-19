KL Rahul likely to be available for India in fourth Test against England at Ranchi: Reports

Team India are likely to have the services of middle-order batter KL Rahul for their fourth Test against England to be played at Ranchi beginning on Friday, February 23.

Rahul had featured in just the first Test in Hyderabad in the series so far. Ahead of the second Test, the right-hander complained of pain in his quadriceps muscle and has been unavailable for selection ever since.

However, reports from TOI suggest that KL Rahul is likely to attain full fitness ahead of the Ranchi Test. Here's what a BCCI source told the organization:

"He (Rahul) is reaching his match fitness and should be available for Ranchi Test"

Rahul's potential comeback would surely bolster the Indian middle-order. He played a fine knock of 86 in Hyderabad and will bring some experience in the absence of Virat Kohli at No.4.

KL Rahul could replace Rajat Patidar

One of the biggest disappointments in otherwise a fantastic performance from India's batting line-up in Rajkot was Rajat Patidar. The Madhya Pradesh batter couldn't make the most of his chances as he made scores of 5 & 0 in the third Test.

His mode of dismissals were even more disappointing as he was caught while trying to deal with long hops from Tom Hartley on both occasions. Shubman Gill (91) & Sarfaraz Khan (62 & 68*) made vital contributions to India's massive win and it seems that if KL Rahul is fit, he will replace Patidar.

India were under pressure when England began play on Day 3 at 207/2 on a pretty good batting pitch. However, the bowlers fought back and triggered a sensational collapse, bundling out the visitors for 319.

The 126-run lead proved to be decisive as India just did not let England get back into the game again. Chasing a mammoth 557, the visitors were bundled out for just 122 and the hosts won by a staggering 434 runs, their biggest win margin in Tests in terms of runs.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will know that England could come back hard and thus will want to make full use of the momentum to seal the series in Ranchi.

