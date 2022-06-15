KL Rahul likely to miss England Test; Hardik Pandya in contention to lead India against Ireland - Reports 

Team India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul is set to miss the fifth Test against England in Birmingham, which begins on July 1. The 30-year-old is unlikely to recover in time from a groin injury that ruled him out of the ongoing home series against South Africa.

The entire touring party for the England tour, with the exception of Rishabh Pant, who is currently leading Team India in the T20I series, will leave from Mumbai later today. A BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity:

"Rahul has not recovered from his groin injury. The Test squad members are assembling in Mumbai today and will fly out at midnight. Rahul is not traveling with the team. He will take some more time to recover although he might appear in a fitness test during the weekend. Chances of recovery aren't looking bright."

K L Rahul @klrahul Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.Heartfelt thanks to all for your support.Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series.See you soon🏏 Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.Heartfelt thanks to all for your support.Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series.See you soon🏏💙

Since the team will only compete in a solitary Test to complete the five-match Test series dating back to 2021, the selection committee is unlikely to name a replacement.

While Rohit Sharma is certain to be included at the top as captain, Shubman Gill is also available as a backup opener option. The Punjab-born batter suffered an injury that rendered him unavailable for the Test series last year. The source added:

"You have Shubman Gill, who has opened in most of his Test matches. Else, Cheteshwar Pujara can also open the batting, in case there are any fitness issues for any of the two openers. It was a 17-member squad and 16 will be going. So that's not a problem,"

India currently holds a 2-1 lead over England after the end of four Tests. The sides will converge in Edgbaston, Birmingham to play the final contest of the series. The Rohit Sharma-led side will also play three ODIs and three T20Is during the tour.

Hardik Pandya is the leading candidate to lead Team India in Ireland

Following the end of the home series against the Proteas, a section of the current squad that are likely to be coached by VVS Laxman, will leave for Ireland to play two T20Is. Both matches are scheduled to be played at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground on June 26 and 28.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 🤗 To everyone at @gujarat_titans , you’ve stuck by us players, backed us, and given us everything and more that we could’ve asked for. And for that, we are grateful To everyone at @gujarat_titans, you’ve stuck by us players, backed us, and given us everything and more that we could’ve asked for. And for that, we are grateful🏆☺️🤗 https://t.co/KWmySdol4k

On the back of his success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Gujarat Titans (GT), Hardik Pandya is reported to be given the chance to lead the nation for the first time. The source said:

"While there is Dinesh Karthik, who is the senior-most player in the squad along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, it was Hardik, who was Pant's designated deputy and hence the favourite to lead."

The all-rounder has previously assumed the role of vice-captain for a solitary contest during the tour of Sri Lanka, last year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far