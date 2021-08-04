KL Rahul moves up to 6th, Virat Kohli retains 5th spot in latest ICC T20I rankings

KL Rahul ascended by one position and has occupied sixth spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters. Skipper Virat Kohli has retained his fifth position. The duo are currently the only Indians to be present in the top 10.

India's white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma finds himself in 20th spot. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer moved down in the rankings and are currently placed in 30th and 34th positions, respectively.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan lost one place and occupied seventh position in the ICC T20I batters' rankings.

In the recently concluded series against West Indies, he scored only 46 runs from four matches. This led to his decline in the latest rankings.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh climbed up 13 places to slot in at 25th position. Since coming back from injury last month, Marsh has been in sublime form in T20I cricket for Australia.

He was the stand-out performer during the Australian tour of the West Indies in July, as he accumulated 219 runs across five T20Is.

Even in the first T20I game yesterday against Bangladesh, Marsh was the lone performer for Australia as he scored 45 runs before his side was bundled out for 108.

⬆️ Massive gains for Marsh and Naim

⬆️ Shakib and Pooran also move up in the T20I list



More on the latest update in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Player Rankings 👇https://t.co/fET0vcZykt — ICC (@ICC) August 4, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan moves up in both batting and bowling rankings after all-round show against Australia in first T20I

After a decent all-round performance in the first T20I against Australia, Shakib Al Hasan improved his standing in the batting as well as bowling rankings. He scored 36 runs in the first innings and then bowled an economical spell of 1/24 in the chase to restrict Australia.

In the bowling charts, he moved up three spots and reached 18th place, while in the batters' rankings, he climbed six places and occupied 56th position. Shakib retained second position in the all-rounders' rankings.

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran also moved up 15 places to reach 48th position. His 62* in the second T20I against Pakistan acted as the catalyst for his ascension in the latest batting rankings.

West Indies need 74 from 30.

Pooran was 6*(13).

Then changed the gear and scored unbeaten 62* runs from 33 balls including 4 fours and 6 sixes but lost the match by 7 runs and Pakistan take 1-0 in the four match T20 series. #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/yljMRtnyJo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 31, 2021

