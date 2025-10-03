KL Rahul opens up on special celebration after notching up ton on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test 

India opener KL Rahul opened up about his special celebrations following his first Test century at home in nine years on Day 2 of the opening Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. The right-handed batter said that he dedicated his 11th Test ton to his daughter.Rahul scored 100 runs off 197 balls with the help of 12 boundaries. During his knock, he shared 68 and 98-run partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill for the first and third wicket, respectively. He blew a whistle to celebrate his ton.It's worth mentioning that Rahul and his wife, Athiya Shetty, welcomed their daughter, Evaarah, on March 24 earlier this year.Speaking in the post-Day 2 interview, KL Rahul said (via Cricbuzz):“It was for my daughter.”Watch KL Rahul's celebrations below:The Karnataka-born player further spoke about his technical adjustment at home against the West Indies following his batting exploits in England earlier this year. The 33-year-old said that he is focusing more on strike rotation on home soil. He said in the same interaction:“(Why it is only his 2nd hundred at home?) Not sure really. But yeah, somehow I think the only thing that I've worked on in the last year or so has been maintaining my batting tempo. Just enjoying the phases that are not as exciting for me in my own head.”He continued:“Obviously, when you travel abroad and play seaming swinging conditions with extra bounce, there's a lot of challenge doing that. And when you come back home, when there are 3 spinners playing and the field's spread out, you really need to get your runs with singles. The boundaries don't come that easily.”“So yeah, that's something that I've worked on and needed to make that mental switch to enjoy doing that, enjoy grinding and getting 100s with singles and twos as well. So that's something that I've worked on in the last year or so. And yeah, I think that's the only difference that I can see, and probably that's what I wasn't doing that well previously when I played at home,” Rahul added.KL Rahul had previously scored 532 runs with the help of two tons and as many fifties in the five-match Test series in England.“Coming into this game with some runs behind me also helped” – KL Rahul credits his India A performance as a confidence booster for the IND vs WI Test seriesKL Rahul further expressed gratitude towards his marathon 176 not out for India A in a winning cause against Australia A in the second unofficial Test in Lucknow last month. The star opener said in the same video:“Yeah, it has. Really enjoyed my batting. Playing in different conditions. England was fun. Obviously, getting runs there gives you a lot of confidence, and coming into this game with some runs behind me also helped. Feeling fresher after a longish break after the series. Yeah, I really enjoyed being back.”He continued:“(Were you nervous?) No, not really. Because I just played a game last week (for India A). So yeah, I was a bit nervous playing there because I haven't been on the field for a good 5-6 weeks. So just to get back into that rhythm, just to get back into getting runs and spending time in the field and coming in day after day for 4-5 days is a bit of a challenge physically as well.&quot;&quot;The conditions here have been really, really challenging physically. The game that I played last week was even worse. So yeah, physically it's been really challenging. But yeah, it's good to be out in the middle, and it was good for me to have that game and get some miles in me,” Rahul added.Apart from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja also smashed tons for India on Day 2. At stumps, the hosts were 448/5, with Jadeja (104) and Washington Sundar (9) at the crease. They have taken a 286-run first-inning lead against the West Indies in the series opener.Follow the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.