"Going ahead in the series, we'll obviously use him a lot more" - KL Rahul on Ravindra Jadeja

India opener KL Rahul was adjudged man of the match for his classy century as India clinched a memorable 151-run victory on the final day of the second Test against England at Lord's to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

KL Rahul notched up a sumptuous 129-run knock, combining some graft with his craft in the first innings to etch his name on the Lord's Honors Board.

For his majestic 1st innings ton at Lord's 🏟️ @klrahul11 is our Man of the Match for the second Test 😎#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 | #ENGvIND



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/KGM2YELLde pic.twitter.com/labkZwGgUl — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2021

With India sticking with their template of four seamers, Jadeja was used as a spare fifth bowler as opposed to an out-and-out spinner. In the post-match press conference, Rahul shed some light on that plan and also added that Jadeja will have a part to play as the series moves forward.

"We would have used Jaddu a lot more if the wickets weren't following or if the fast bowlers weren't able to do the job but the fast bowlers managed to get wickets. Ishant bowled so we didn't need to use Jadeja's service as much in this game. Obviously, going ahead in the series, we'll obviously use him a lot more and if there's any spin in the wicket, he will make sure that he picks wickets for us," Rahul said.

A win for the ages 🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gNxXaazwRd — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 16, 2021

"Their discipline is what has given us the results" - KL Rahul on India's bowling attack

India's bowling attack led them to a memorable win at Lord's, skittling England out for 120.

India's feisty seam bowling attack has stepped up to the plate in recent times and might be one of the best pace attacks our country has ever witnessed. From bouncy conditions in Australia to the seaming conditions in England, they've shown the skill and ability to thrive in any situation and carry their team to the shores of victory.

Upon being asked how the Indian pacers go about their business and if there are any inputs from the players, here's what KL Rahul had to say:

"Obviously there will be inputs from everyone to the bowlers. Like I said, we're a pack and we want to win every game. So as batters and as a team, when we're in the middle, everyone has inputs but we trust our bowlers to come up with the best plan. Once we plan as a team that this is what we're going to do, the bowling unit comes and does what is exactly required of them as to what's been discussed. So their discipline is what has given us the results so we try to stick to doing the same thing."

KL Rahul also believes that this Indian attack has been world class in the last few years. He hailed their ability to work in partnerships, pointing out that it's something that has helped the team a lot.

"The fast bowling pack have played together for a while now. Ishant, Shami, Bumrah, they've been world class in the last few years and Siraj's come into that very nicely as well. They're always talking about what they can do and work in partnerships, which has helped our team a lot," Rahul added.

Edited by Prem Deshpande