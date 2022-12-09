KL Rahul is under pressure for multiple reasons: Saba Karim ahead of dead rubber against Bangladesh

Former Indian selector Saba Karim reckons KL Rahul will be under pressure to deliver as wicketkeeper, batter, and captain in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday (December 10).

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a finger injury in the previous game, which India lost by five runs. With the win, Bangladesh gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The swashbuckling Indian opener has since been ruled out of the dead rubber and KL Rahul is set to lead the side in his absence.

Speaking to India News, Karim said:

“9:20 – KL Rahul is under pressure for multiple reasons. He is a wicketkeeper. In batting, you have to score runs and captaincy on top of it.”

KL Rahul emerged as the top run-getter in India’s first ODI, scoring 73 off 70 balls but he departed for 14 off 28 in the previous game.

In the second ODI, he was criticized for the way he handled his bowlers as Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah shared a record 148-run stand for the seventh wicket to recover the hosts from 69-6. The stand-in captain will look to register a consolation win for the Men in Blue and save them from a 3-0 whitewash.

“He needs to score runs” - Saba Karim wants Shikhar Dhawan to deliver for KL Rahul-led side

Saba Karim, meanwhile, feels that Shikhar Dhawan must step up in the final ODI against Bangladesh to keep his place in the side.

On this, the former Indian cricketer said:

“12:15 – He (Shikhar Dhawan) needs to score runs to keep his place on the team.”

Dhawan departed for single-digit scores of seven and eight in the first two games.

The southpaw has only scored one half-century in his last 10 ODI innings (72 against New Zealand). He managed only 25 runs in three ODIs against South Africa in October.

Karim, meanwhile, backed Dhawan to continue his cautious batting approach, which has helped him become one of the top run scorers for India in the 50-over format.

“11:00 – You can’t expect Shikhar Dhawan to increase his strike rate from 80-90 to 140 overnight. His presence gives you a steady start. We are expecting a lot from him.”

It’s worth mentioning that Dhawan emerged as India’s second-highest run scorer after Shubman Gill on the tour of the West Indies earlier this year. So far, he has amassed 685 runs in 21 games this year, including six half-centuries.

