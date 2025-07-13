"An opening batter will understand completely what happened" - KL Rahul reacts to last over drama on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Team India batter KL Rahul said that he was completely aware of what Zak Crawley was trying to do in the last over of play on Day 3 of the Lord's Test. He added that being an opener himself he could understand why it happened.

There was plenty of action in the closing stages of Day 3 of the Lord's Test between India and England on Saturday, July 12. After India were bowled out for 387 in their first innings, the England openers had to bat for a handful of minutes before stumps. Crawley delayed proceedings more than once to ensure that only one over was possible before close of play, angering the Indian fielders.

At a press conference following the end of the third day's play at Lord's, Rahul was asked for his views on what transpired in the closing moments of play. He said:

"What happened at the end is just part of the game now. I understand from an opening batter's point of view. I know exactly what was going on and everyone knows exactly what was going on. But an opening batter will understand completely what happened in the last five minutes."

After Crawley decided to call the physio in the last over, Indian captain Shubman Gill went up to him and had a heated exchange. He also tried to mock the England opener for his antics. Asked if he had seen Gill so fired up in the past and whether the incident would pump up the team even further, Rahul replied:

"I have seen him fired up, but obviously we wanted to bowl two overs. There's six minutes left. It's a no-brainer that any team will bowl two overs with six minutes to go. But, it's a bit of theatrics at the end and we were all pumped up either way. We know how difficult it is for a batter to come into bat for two overs when you've been in the field all day."

The experienced batter further admitted that a wicket before the close of play would have been perfect for them. He continued:

"We have two days from now on with both the teams probably back to back to zero after three days of hard fought cricket. We know it all comes down to day four and day five. So we'll we would have been fired up anyway."

Rahul, who was unbeaten on 53 on stumps on Day 2, went on to score exactly 100 before being dismissed by Shoaib Bashir. His 177-ball knock featured 13 fours.

India fall short of 400 despite Rahul ton and fifties from Pant, Jadeja

India resumed their first innings on Day 3 at Lord's at 145-3. Overnight batters Rahul and Pant took the score to 248. However, at the stroke of lunch, Pant was run out for 74 by a brilliant direct hit from Ben Stokes.

Rahul completed his ton early in the second session. However, he fell soon after. Ravindra Jadeja contributed a crucial 72, but England's bowlers did a good job to ensure that the first innings scores of both teams were level.

