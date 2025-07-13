“Run out really changed the momentum” - KL Rahul reflects on Rishabh Pant’s dismissal on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 Lord’s Test

Team India opener KL Rahul admitted that Rishabh Pant's run out on Day 3 of the Lord's Test against England changed the momentum of the game. He added that the run out shouldn't have happened and that both him and Pant were extremely disappointed with how their partnership ended.

India resumed Day 3 of the Lord's Test against England on Saturday, July 12 at 145-3, with Rahul batting on 53 and Pant on 19. The duo took the score to 248. However, at the stroke of lunch, Pant was run out for 74 by a brilliant direct hit from Ben Stokes. He hesitated slightly while going for a tight single and was eventually caught short of his crease.

Rahul, who was nearing his hundred before lunch, admitted that Pant was trying to give him the strike. He also regretted the manner of his partner's dismissal. Speaking at a press conference at the end of the third day's play at Lord's, he said:

"Obviously, not ideal. There was a conversation a couple of overs before. I told him that I'll try and get my 100 if possible before lunch. With [Shoaib] Bashir bowling that last over before lunch, I thought there's a good chance for me to get it. But unfortunately, I hit it straight to the fielder. Then, I think he just wanted to rotate the strike and see if he can put me back on strike."

Reflecting on Pant's run out just before lunch, Rahul admitted that it was shifted the momentum of the match. The 33-year-old stated:

"It shouldn't have happened. Run out at that stage really changed the momentum and was disappointing for both of us. Obviously, nobody wants to throw their wicket like that."

Rahul went on lunch on Day 3 at Lord's unbeaten on 98. He reached three figures early in the second session, but fell exactly for 100. The Indian opener was caught at slip as he played a loose stroke off Bashir.

"I look at the way he bats and wish I could do that" - Rahul hails Pant

Over the course of their Test careers, Pant and Rahul have featured in a number of crucial partnerships. In the ongoing Test as well, they added 141 for the fourth wicket after India were in a spot of bother at 107-3. Praising the keeper-batter, Rahul commented:

"I look at the way he bats and wish and hope that I could do that. Some days I sit when there are no games and dream of playing shots like that and playing with that kind of mindset and attitude. We do chat quite a lot about cricket.

"We were both injured and we were at the NCA back in Bangalore. We would see each other every day and that's probably the first time I realized there's a lot of thought behind how bats," the right-handed batter added.

Meanwhile, responding to England's first innings total of 387 at Lord's, Team India were also bowled out for the same score. At stumps, England were 2-0 in their second innings.

