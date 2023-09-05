Fit-again wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul made a comeback while Suryakumar Yadav retained his berth as India announced a 15-strong squad for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup starting October 5.

Along expected lines, the group for the ongoing Asia Cup was retained in a press conference by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma in Sri Lanka’s Kandy on Tuesday afternoon.

While KL Rahul was initially named in the Asia Cup cohort as well, the wicketkeeper-batter couldn’t travel with the team because of a niggle he developed in the eleventh hour.

The three players who are part of the continental event but have been left out of the World Cup squad are batter Tilak Varma, wicketkeeper Sanju Samson and pacer Prasidh Krishna. Samson was picked as a travelling reserve for Asia Cup 2023.

While there was an outside chance for Yuzvendra Chahal to make a comeback, the leg spinner has been overlooked yet again. It remains to be seen if he makes the standbys. BCCI hasn't named the four reserves for the World Cup yet.

India squad for 2023 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Full list of India matches at 2023 World Cup

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 PM IST

Match 9: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 PM IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 PM IST

Match 17: October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 PM IST

Match 21: October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 PM IST

Match 29: October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 PM IST

Match 33: November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 PM IST

Match 37: November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 PM IST

Match 45: November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 PM IST