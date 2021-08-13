“KL Rahul’s initial shuffle is more organised now” - VVS Laxman credits batter for improvising technique

Former India batter VVS Laxman pointed out that KL Rahul has made crucial adjustments to his batting technique, which is one of the key reasons for his success in England so far. According to Laxman, KL Rahul is more organized in his shuffle, which is allowing him to leave balls outside the off stump

KL Rahul, who scored a fine 84 in the first innings at Nottingham, registered his sixth Test hundred on Day 1 of the second Test against England at Lord’s. He was unbeaten on 127 at stumps as India finished the day on a healthy 276 for 3.

Analysing the modifications in KL Rahul’s batting, Laxman said on ESPN Cricinfo:

“There is definitely a big change as far as his initial movement is concerned. In his earlier Tests, he was moving too much to the off side. His shuffle was too big and his right leg was ending up on the off side, almost similar to what Virat Kohli has shown in this Test series so far. Because of that, KL was playing at the balls he is leaving in this Test series so far. The balls which were at the fourth stump or outside the off stump, he was going and playing at them.”

“From a length, when the ball was jagging back in, there was a bat and pad gap which was created and he was also playing around his pads, which led to a lot of lbw dismissals. KL Rahul’s initial shuffle is more organised now. And, even though he is shuffling, his right leg is not going beyond middle and off, which is the ideal position,” Laxman further explained.

KL Rahul stars with a century as India go to stumps at 276/3 on the opening day of the Lord's Test.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma (83) featured in an opening stand of 126 as India batted first after winning the toss. While Cheteshwar Pujara (9) was out cheaply again, skipper Virat Kohli (42) got some crucial runs before being dismissed towards the end of the day’s play.

It has been a fairytale comeback for KL Rahul: VVS Laxman

KL Rahul was not India’s first-choice opener for the England tour. In fact, he might not even have made it to the playing XI if Shubman Gill was available or if Mayank Agarwal hadn’t suffered concussion ahead of the first Test.

Agreeing to the same, Laxman stated that KL Rahul’s innings in Nottingham gave him the reassurance that he belonged to the top level even in Test cricket. Elaborating on the elegant batter’s return to red-ball cricket, Laxman said:

“It has been a fairytale comeback for KL Rahul. Shubman Gill was the preferred opener for this series. Unfortunately, he got injured and then Mayank Agarwal also got injured ahead of the first Test. And then KL Rahul got an opportunity. There was talk that he was going to bat in the middle-order. The way he batted at Nottingham, he convinced himself that he belongs at the highest level. He continued his form into this Test match.”

“While Rohit Sharma was in complete control this morning, he took his own time. Whenever the odd loose delivery was offered to him, he capitalized on it. He was not restless at all and once Rohit got out, he took control of the innings. What was most impressive was that even after he got his hundred, towards the end of day, he stuck to his game plan,” Laxman added.

Big wicket for England



Ollie Robinson gets the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, who is caught in the slips for 42.

Ajinkya Rahane (1 not out off 22 balls) was giving KL Rahul company at stumps. India went into the Test with four fast bowlers, leaving out Ravichandran Ashwin yet again.

