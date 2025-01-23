KL Rahul shares adorable wish for wife Athiya Shetty on their second wedding anniversary

Team India's keeper-batter KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Thursday, January 23. The cricket star shared an adorable Instagram story to wish his better half on the occasion.

Rahul and Athiya reportedly first met in 2019 through a mutual friend. The two soon began dating and tied the knot on January 23, 2023. Their wedding ceremony took place at Athiya's father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.

Sharing a cute picture on their wedding anniversary, Rahul wrote:

"To a lifetime of Happy anniversaries."

Screenshot of KL Rahul's Instagram story.

It is worth mentioning that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are set to welcome their first child. On November 8, 2024, Athiya shared an Instagram post announcing her pregnancy.

Athiya has often been seen supporting Rahul from the stands during Team India and Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. She also accompanied him to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series.

"Stay happy, stay blessed" - Suniel Shetty's heartwarming anniversary wish for KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty shared an Instagram story on Thursday, January 23, wishing his daughter and son-in-law a happy wedding anniversary. He posted a picture of the couple and wrote:

"Happy anniversary my bachchas. Stay happy, stay blessed...always."

Screenshot of Suniel Shetty's Instagram story.

On the cricketing front, Rahul was India's third-highest run-getter in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The right-handed batter scored 276 runs across 10 innings at an average of 30.66.

Rahul is part of India's squad for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. The tournament is scheduled to be played in Pakistan from February 19. However, all of India's matches will take place in Dubai.

The Men in Blue will open their campaign on February 20 when they take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the marquee event, Rahul is likely to be seen in action in India's three-match home ODI series against England, beginning February 6.

