KL Rahul should be picked over Rishabh Pant as Indian cricket team wicketkeeper for T20Is, feels Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian cricket team wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta is of the opinion that KL Rahul should don the gloves ahead of Rishabh Pant in the shortest format of the game for India.

In an exclusive Instagram Live session with Sportskeeda, Dasgupta praised KL Rahul's performances for the Indian team so far and stressed on the need to invest in Pant for a longer amount of time.

"In T20s definitely I feel KL Rahul should keep for India, he understands how to keep and bat well. He's a proper wicketkeeper, he's technically sound. We need to invest in Rishabh Pant in the long term. You have to be creative in how to mentor him or guide him, you need to show him tough love and play domestic cricket. It will be a shame if he does not achieve as per his potential," said Dasgupta.

Rahul first donned the gloves for the Indian cricket team when Pant got concussed during an ODI against Australia. The Karnataka-based cricketer continued to keep for India even against NZ and evoked praise from skipper Virat Kohli for his prowess with the keeping gloves and skill with the bat.

Dasgupta, who played 8 Tests and 5 ODIs for India further added that if Rahul is indeed backed as the wicketkeeper batsman, Pant can slot in as a pure batsman in the middle order given his ability to play in the finisher's role.

The former Indian national team wicketkeeper also emphasised on KL Rahul's temperament and multi-skill set as major driving factors for his batting position in the ODI format.

"Someone like Rahul batting at No.5 in ODI cricket, I understand why the team wants him to bat in that position. He's such a class batsman, with the right kind of temperament, he has all the gears to play from 1-6. In T20s, he looks effortless. That's the kind of talent and game he has. Looking at that Indian team's batting order, it looks good to me," Dasgupta added.

"Indian cricket team missing out on some big hitters"

Speaking of one thing that the Indian cricket team misses as per the current squad composition, Dasgupta was quick to mention that the Indian team needs a finisher.

The 42-year-old was also quick to mention that while the search for the finisher is on, there's no one who can quite meet the standards of MS Dhoni.

"I feel we are missing out on big hitters. People who can finish games. We've been spoiled by MS Dhoni. Everyone who bats at that position, you compare them to Dhoni. But we need to be patient, and we need to target that area," summed up Dasgupta.