"KL Rahul didn't show from any aspect that he is just a good white-ball player" - Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja heaped praise on KL Rahul following his sensational hundred against England in the second Test at Lord's. Rahul has shown great application, impressing Raja in the process.

India were put in to bat under tough conditions. However, KL Rahul trusted his defense and saw off the new-ball spells from the England quicks. Raja lauded the 28-year-old for the way he showed patience and respected the conditions.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Rameez Raja explained how well KL Rahul played under challenging conditions. He said:

"KL Rahul played a brilliant technical innings. He trusted his defence and that is crucial if you want to be successful in England. KL Rahul didn't show from any aspect that he is just a good white-ball player. He changed gears with perfection and showed how to bat in English conditions. It was a top-class innings from a mental aspect."

KL Rahul has set a great platform for India: Ramiz Raja

🎥 Scenes as @klrahul11 returns to the dressing room after his brilliant 1⃣2⃣7⃣* on Day 1 of the Lord's Test. 👏 👏#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vY8dN3lU0y — BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2021

KL Rahul, who is still unbeaten at the crease (127*), will look to build on and get a big score today. India are currently at 276-3 and Raja feels Rahul's knock has put the visitors in a great position to call the shots.

The former Pakistan batsman feels that if India are able to reach a score of 350-450 runs, then it would be difficult for a relatively weak England batting unit to make a strong comeback in the Test. He added:

"KL Rahul has set a great platform and India have a huge advantage. If they are able to post 350-450 runs then it will be difficult for England to survive in this Test match."

The first session on Day 2 will be crucial for England as they will look to pick up early wickets. India, on the other hand, will want KL Rahul to continue his superb innings and help India post a huge total.

Edited by Samya Majumdar