"Was like a security blanket" - Sanjay Manjrekar's massive praise for Indian batter after Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar praised opener KL Rahul and skipper Shubman Gill for their resilient batting effort on Day 4 of the Manchester Test against England. While terming Rahul as a security blanket for India, he hailed Gill for overcoming a nervous start and stitching a huge partnership for the third wicket.After England were bowled out for 669 in their first innings on Saturday, July 26, gaining a mammoth 311-run lead, India got off to a horror start in their second innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan perished without scoring. Rahul (87*) and Gill (78*), however, added an unbroken 174 for the third wicket to take India to stumps without any further loss of wickets.During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar hailed both Rahul and Gill for their fantastic knocks. Asked for his thoughts on the partnership, he commented:&quot;Brilliant. Hats off to KL Rahul first because he was like a security blanket for India. He didn't put a foot wrong. Shubman Gill had some issues to begin with. A bit lucky with the dropped catch. But post-tea, the kind of avatar that we saw of Shubman Gill, is just something that has bowled me over. The kind of mental reserve and grit that they show match after match. You have to take you hats off to these batters.&quot;Before the Rahul-Gill stand, India lost two wickets in the first over of their second innings. Jaiswal was caught at first slip as he was squared up by Chris Woakes. Very next ball, Sai Sudharsan hung his bat out tentatively and ended up giving a simple catch to second slip.&quot;The second new ball is due after 17 overs&quot; - Sanjay Manjrekar on India's big challenge on Day 5While Gill and Rahul batted commendably well on Day 4 in Manchester, they will have to start from scratch on Day 5. Manjrekar admitted that the first half hour of play on Sunday will be crucial. He, however, opined that the second new ball is likely to pose a bigger threat to India, especially with left-arm spinner Liam Dawson in the English line-up. The 60-year-old said:&quot;The first 30 minutes will be crucial. It's a very clichéd term that we all use. But, it will be, purely because of the overnight rest and the pitch tends to be a little fresh. The English bowlers will also come in with renewed energy. Having said that, both Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have enough experience to know that this is crucial.&quot;The second new ball is due after 17 overs. That's where I think the next big challenge comes. If India lose one wicket, then the left-handers come in and then suddenly Ben Stokes has another bowler [Liam Dawson] to put pressure on India, as a left-arm spinner bowling into the rough,&quot; he concluded.Rahul faced 210 balls for his 87* on Day 4 in Manchester, striking eight fours. Gill played 167 deliveries for his 78* and hit 10 fours. Despite the fightback, India still trail England by 137 runs.