KL Rahul vs Ravindra Jadeja - who will India miss more in 2nd Test vs England?

Team India arguably head into the second Test against England in their most vulnerable form in a long time. An early series deficit coupled with major names missing from the squad gives Rohit Sharma a huge headache, and the captain has to make the most of what is available to him.

The hosts suffered a 28-run loss in the first Test in Hyderabad, and to make matters worse, suffered multiple casualties in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul. With the aforementioned pair ruled out due to injuries, India have had to make some major changes to their squad for the upcoming fixture.

Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul played a huge role in the first Test, helping India attain a sizeable lead in the first innings. KL Rahul, playing as a pure batter in the middle order, had a huge responsibility in the absence of Virat Kohli, and he stepped up with a brilliant 86-run knock.

Jadeja also played a crucial knock down the order and ended up top-scoring with 87 runs to his name. The southpaw also troubled England with his left-arm spin, particularly in the first innings, picking up three wickets and ultimately ending the contest with five scalps.

On that note, let us take a look at who will India miss more between Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul in the second Test against England.

#1. Form

As mentioned earlier, both players were in solid touch during the series opener. KL Rahul has settled into his new role quite well, proving his mettle during the South African tour itself. The fact that he is one of the better players of spin in the Indian unit means that his presence in the team was absolutely vital.

KL Rahul looked assured against the England spinners and was largely untroubled across both innings, playing with soft hands. The right-handed batter also showcased his ability to play big shots whenever required as he ended with a strike rate of 70 in his first-innings fifty.

Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, has evolved to be one of Team India's most important players in the red-ball format, both home and away. His improved batting credentials have come across as a huge bonus, giving India an enviable batting depth while his bowling ability speaks for itself.

The all-rounder missed the first Test against South Africa due to injury, but could not make an impression in the second Test in Newlands, where the pacers ran riot. However, Jadeja is hardly a form-based player, especially in tailor-made conditions like the subcontinent. He already showed what he brings to the table in the series opener against England, and his all-round game will be hard for India to substitute in the upcoming second Test.

#2. Backup

Team India have called upon Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar and Sourabh Kumar for the second Test against England following the injuries to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.

KL Rahul's injury was potentially the last thing that India wanted as their middle-order is struggling quite a bit. Despite Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's poor form, the hosts have no choice but to stick with them since playing both Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan as debutants will be a tricky decision.

As a result, a like-to-like replacement for KL Rahul is expected with either one of the new call-ups slated to make their debut. Although both Patidar and Sarfaraz have proved themselves in the recent past, playing at the international level against a high-flying English side in challenging conditions will be a different prospect altogether.

Team India are better-placed in the spin department when compared to their middle order debacle. Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are highly likely to retain their places in the playing XI, and there are a plethora of options to choose from to complete the spin attack in the form of Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Sourabh Kumar.

Kuldeep Yadav was close to making it to the playing XI for the first Test, and he will be a good addition to strengthen the spin department. On the other hand, if India wish to prioritize their batting depth, they can include Sundar.

#3. Where is the team lacking at the minute?

Team India struggled with both bat and ball in the second innings of the first Test. The manner in which Ollie Pope dominated proceedings with reverse sweeps and the batting collpase on the penultimate day are both quite concerning, and calls for reinforcements across both departments.

However, considering the strength on paper as well as the options on the bench, it can be said that the batting is in dire straits at the minute in terms of poor form, poor decision making and an overall lack of experience.

Although both Rahul and Jadeja will be missed, the former proves to be the bigger absence, given that replacing him is the most difficult task for the second Test.

Team India and England will lock horns in the second Test at the Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam, scheduled to begin on Friday, February 2.

Will the hosts bounce back in the series or will England attain a near unassailable lead with consecutive wins? Let us know what you think.

