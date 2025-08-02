“KL and Sai style are not suited for these conditions” - Former India cricketer’s massive statement amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik opined that a reserved approach like the one Indian batters KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan preach is not practical in conditions where the ball is doing a lot off the surface and in the air. The batters have had a hard time on a green top at The Oval, as Day 2 of the fifth Test produced 15 wickets, the most in a single day of the entire series.

Ad

Team India had the first taste of the surface after being put into bat first by stand-in captain Ollie Pope. The Men in Blue had the advantage of facing a second-string bowling attack, which was further weakened following Chris Woakes' injury. However, their luck ran out as Gus Atkinson ran through the Indian tail on Day 2, helping himself to a five-wicket haul on his home ground, upon his return from injury.

Ad

Trending

England, during their turn with the bat, opted for an aggressive route to counter the conditions. The ploy, coupled with some poor bowling by the Indian pacers, led to a quick-fire 92-run opening stand in 13 overs. The hosts continued the approach, with Zak Crawley and Harry Brook scoring explosive fifties, before eventually getting bowled out for 247 in just 51.2 overs.

Dinesh Karthik explained how such an approach might be better suited than a traditional approach of being watchful and patient.

Ad

"The fact is that KL style and Sai style probably is not well suited in these conditions, because you cannot survive for too long, if you are just waiting for a real bad ball to come to you. It was tougher to bat today than yesterday, to be fair. Batsmen who have looked to play shots have a better chance of scoring runs. The odd calculated risk you have to take to put pressure back," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Ad

KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan were dismissed for 7 and 11, respectively, towards the end of Day 2. The duo played out a combined total of 57 deliveries, but never quite got going, scoring only two boundaries during their stay at the crease.

"I just thought Jaiswal chanced his luck a bit" - Dinesh Karthik on the Indian opener's fifty in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal's flamboyant fifty came in stark contrast to KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan's conservative approach. The young opener, who was dismissed for just 2 runs in the first innings, played with the intent to apply some pressure on the English bowlers, and negate the slender lead they had.

Ad

Dinesh Karthik, while praising Jaiswal's input, noted how he was lucky as he was dropped twice during his innings. The left-handed batter was dropped by Harry Brook and Liam Dawson in the 5th and the 14th over, respectively.

"I just thought Jaiswal chanced his luck a bit, he came in with a very aggressive intent. They bowled a few balls which were right in his comfort zone. But, the fact is, being aggressive or erring on the side of aggressive, is slightly better on this pitch, because there is a ball with your name on it," Karthik said.

Jaiswal was unbeaten on 51 runs off 49 deliveries at Stumps on Day 2. His efforts have ensured that India have managed to etch a handy lead with eight wickets remaining. The Men in Blue are placed at 75-2 after 18 overs, with a decisive Day 3 coming up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news