"KLassy!"- Fans erupt as centurion KL Rahul puts India in the ascendancy at Lord's

KL Rahul has announced himself on the Test stage once again by smashing a sensational hundred at Lord's against England. The 28-year-old showed great application and maturity and has put India in a strong position at the end of play on Day 1 of the second Test.
India were put into bat under conditions that were conducive to swing and seam bowling. KL Rahul showed patience and got his first 22 runs off 105 balls. But once he was set, the Karnataka batsman capitalized on the loose deliveries and paced his hundred to perfection.
Fans hail KL Rahul after his sensational hundred
Fans on Twitter hailed KL Rahul for his sensational innings and also lauded him for his comeback in Test cricket. Here is how they reacted to what has been a brilliant opening day for India.
Joe Root won the toss and had no hesitation in putting India into bat first. There was cloud covering and with rain around, conditions were almost perfect for the fast bowlers.
Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul carefully saw off the new ball burst and then began to dictate terms to the opposition bowler. Rahul was happy to play second fiddle while Rohit was at the crease. The 34-year-old played well for his 83 but was done by a brilliant in-swinger from James Anderson.
The veteran English speedster made life difficult for Cheteshwar Pujara and dismissed him cheaply. Just as England sniffed another Indian middle-order collapse, Virat Kohli strode out to the middle and forged a crucial century-stand with KL Rahul.
Although India lost Kohli late in the day, they still have KL Rahul unbeaten on 127. The visitors have ended the day on 276 for 3 and will be delighted to be in the position they are, especially after being put into bat.
England will need to make a strong comeback in the first session on Day 2 or else they could soon be playing catch-up in the Test.