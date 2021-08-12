"KLassy!"- Fans erupt as centurion KL Rahul puts India in the ascendancy at Lord's

KL Rahul has announced himself on the Test stage once again by smashing a sensational hundred at Lord's against England. The 28-year-old showed great application and maturity and has put India in a strong position at the end of play on Day 1 of the second Test.

India were put into bat under conditions that were conducive to swing and seam bowling. KL Rahul showed patience and got his first 22 runs off 105 balls. But once he was set, the Karnataka batsman capitalized on the loose deliveries and paced his hundred to perfection.

Fans on Twitter hailed KL Rahul for his sensational innings and also lauded him for his comeback in Test cricket. Here is how they reacted to what has been a brilliant opening day for India.

Dropped from the Test squad in 2018 and scored a hundred in the home of cricket at Lord's as an opener in 2021 - This is some return by Rahul. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 12, 2021

THIS is the reality of this Indian team. You will possibly get ONE opportunity. KL Rahul, surprise pick for the Tests in Aus, not part of the home series against Eng, picked as reserve middle order bat/3rd choice opener. Gill out, Mayank out, gets his chance, makes it count. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) August 12, 2021

Man behind KL Rahul success pic.twitter.com/LmCUSlBYbd — Sai (@akakrcb6) August 12, 2021

KL Rahul became the 3rd Indian player after Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid to score a century at both Oval and Lord's. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 12, 2021

Wonder how many would have picked KL Rahul to score the first century for India in the #EngvIND series, even a couple of days out from the opening Test — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 12, 2021

KL Rahul is the first Indian opener in 31 years to score a century at Lord's in Test Cricket. #INDvENG — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 12, 2021

Rohit & KL Rahul have utilized their practice time in the UK impressively. Last time I saw Rahul play test cricket was in the Caribbean 2019. He looked uncertain & rushed then. Now, very rarely have I seen an Asian opener play as late with such assurance in English conditions👍 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) August 12, 2021

I absolutely love it when Virat Kohli pats KL Rahul on the top of his head. Kind of like a proud big brother. It looks so cute! — Ricky talks cricket (@CricRicky) August 12, 2021

Indian openers with centuries in men’s Tests outside Asia since the start of 2015:



KL Rahul 110 vs AUS, Sydney 2015

KL Rahul 158 vs WI, Kingston 2016

KL Rahul 149 vs ENG, The Oval 2018

KL Rahul 102* vs ENG, Lord’s 2021



Klassy! #ENGvIND — Yash Jha (@jhayash) August 12, 2021

Perfect openers innings @klrahul11 !! A joy to watch .. #ENGvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 12, 2021

KL Rahul - first non english player to score 💯 on English soil in all 3 formats.#ENGvsIND — Shubham (@58off16) August 12, 2021

Joe Root won the toss and had no hesitation in putting India into bat first. There was cloud covering and with rain around, conditions were almost perfect for the fast bowlers.

Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul carefully saw off the new ball burst and then began to dictate terms to the opposition bowler. Rahul was happy to play second fiddle while Rohit was at the crease. The 34-year-old played well for his 83 but was done by a brilliant in-swinger from James Anderson.

The veteran English speedster made life difficult for Cheteshwar Pujara and dismissed him cheaply. Just as England sniffed another Indian middle-order collapse, Virat Kohli strode out to the middle and forged a crucial century-stand with KL Rahul.

Although India lost Kohli late in the day, they still have KL Rahul unbeaten on 127. The visitors have ended the day on 276 for 3 and will be delighted to be in the position they are, especially after being put into bat.

England will need to make a strong comeback in the first session on Day 2 or else they could soon be playing catch-up in the Test.

