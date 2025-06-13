"Knock that will be spoken about for years to come" - Fans hail Aiden Markram for sublime fourth-innings century in SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final

South African opener Aiden Markram produced a knock for the ages on Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at Lord's. After two days of intense back-and-forth between the teams, Australia set the Proteas a formidable target of 282 for victory.
Things started poorly for South Africa as they lost Ryan Rickelton early, with the score on just nine. However, a determined Markram looked in sublime touch from the get-go, racing to his half-century off 69 deliveries.
Despite losing Wiaan Mulder after a 61-run second-wicket partnership, the South African opener did not slow down once skipper Temba Bavuma joined him. Aiden Markram eventually completed his eighth Test century in the closing stages of the day off 156 balls.
Fans on X hailed the 30-year-old for his clutch knock under pressure with the following reactions:
The praises from fans continued for Aiden Markram, with one saying:
"Special inning one for the history books, the remarkable century by Markram. the majestic markram, one of the best Innings of his life."
"There are a few players whose success feels special.KL Rahul and Aiden Markram are the two current ones for me. Really happy that Markram is doing what he is capable of. Lovely innings," tweeted a fan.
"A phenomenal player rising to the occasion when it matters most. Take a bow, Markram, pure brilliance," a fan said.
Aiden Markram's heroics takes South Africa closer to famous victory
Aiden Markram's brilliant unbeaten century in the fourth innings of the 2025 WTC final has South Africa dreaming about their first ICC title since 1998. The opening batter was given tremendous support by skipper Bavuma, who is on 65* from 121 deliveries.
The duo joined hands when South Africa were 70/2 and the final hanging in the balance. However, both batters showed no sign of nerves, adding an unbroken 143 runs for the third wicket.
The pair took South Africa to 213/2 in 56 overs at stumps on Day 3, with only 69 runs required for a famous win. The Proteas have historically struggled in knockout games in ICC tournaments.
The first session on Day 4 offers them an excellent opportunity to right the wrongs of the past several years. South Africa's last and only ICC title came in the 1998 Champions Trophy.
