"Kohli alone made 122 and the entire team made only 6 more" - Aakash Chopra on India's annihilation of Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the entire Pakistan team scoring just six runs more than Virat Kohli shows the magnitude of India's win in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash.

Rohit Sharma and Co. set the Men in Green a 357-run target on the back of Kohli and KL Rahul's unbeaten centuries in Colombo on Monday, September 11. The seven-time champions then bowled out Babar Azam's side for 128 to complete a 228-run mauling.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said light-heartedly that India had the option to even enforce a follow-on in an ODI game. He elaborated:

"Give the follow-on because you don't register a 228-run win in ODI cricket but India did it. They made 356 and stopped Pakistan at 128. Kohli alone made 122 and the entire team made only six more than him."

The former Indian opener added that Pakistan were handed a royal drubbing. He stated:

"The truth is that they were totally destroyed in the match. I get three words in my mind - destruction, demolition, annihilation. Pakistan felt something like that in yesterday's game."

None of the Pakistan batters reached the 30-run mark in their chase. Kuldeep Yadav, who registered figures of 5/25 in his eight-over spell, was the wrecker-in-chief for India.

"They almost started on the 11th from where they left off on the 10th" - Aakash Chopra on India's continued dominance

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli strung together an unbroken 233-run third-wicket partnership. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Pakistan failed to get a breakthrough in the 25.5 overs they bowled on Monday. He observed:

"Rain caused a lot of interruptions but the reserve day came in handy. They almost started on the 11th from where they left off on the 10th. 24 overs had been bowled and 147 had been scored. India had lost only two wickets and after that, they didn't get even a single wicket. It was amazing."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah's injuries compounded Pakistan's problems.

"Pakistan had problems and they multiplied manyfold by the time the innings ended because Haris Rauf wasn't available at all. He got a slight side strain when he was bowling on the 10th. The good thing is that it's not a tear but he didn't bowl a single ball and Naseem Shah got injured just before the end."

Chopra concluded by stating that Pakistan, who started as the favorites, are now standing next to the exit door. He added that the Asia Cup might not see an India-Pakistan final once again, especially with the likelihood of rain playing spoilsport in some of the upcoming matches.

