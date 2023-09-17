"Kohli ensuring Sri Lanka cross 49 with that overthrow"- Top 10 funny memes after Sri Lanka skittle out for 50 in Asia Cup final against India 

Sri Lanka endured a horrible outing in the Asia Cup 2023 final against India on Sunday, September 17, at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. They performed decently in the tournament in the lead-up to the final, with wins over Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

They were also hampered by injuries before the Asia Cup. As many as five frontline bowlers including Wanindu Hasaranga missed the tournament due to injury issues. In spite of all the issues, Sri Lanka played well to reach the finals.

However, they were no match for a full-strength Team India in the final. Winning the toss was the only positive thing for them on the fateful day. Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah set the tone in the first over by dismissing Kusal Perera with a beauty.

Mohammed Siraj then wreaked havoc on the Sri Lankan batting line-up with a sensational six-wicket haul to trigger a massive collapse. Sri Lanka were 12/6 in 5.4 overs due to his fiery spell. Kusal Mendis (17) and Dushan Hemantha (13) helped their side reach 50 in 15.2 overs before Hardik Pandya (3/3) wrapped up the tail quickly.

It was an outstanding display of bowling from Mohammad Siraj: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dasun Shanaka reflected on the loss and said:

"It was an outstanding display of bowling from Mohammad Siraj. Credit to him the way he approached the game. I thought the wicket will be good for the batsmen. The overcast conditions played a part. Tough, tough day at the office. We lacked technique a bit, could have helped our batsmen to free their arms a bit in the middle overs.

He added:

"There are a lot of positives from the tournament, though, the way Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis batted in the middle overs against spin, especially in this turning track, big plus point for us, also Asalanka with the way he handles pressure."

"They will do well in that coming world cup. We played this final without some of our main players, but it was a good thing that we came to the finals this way. It's a big plus from where we began from two years."