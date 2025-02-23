"Kohli, Kohli"- Decibel levels rise at Dubai Stadium as Virat Kohli walks out to bat in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Virat Kohli entertained the fans at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with a fantastic ton against Pakistan on February 23. The star Indian batter remained not out on 100 off 111 balls as India chased down a 242-run target against Pakistan successfully.

It is a well-known fact that Virat Kohli is one of the most popular athletes in the world. He is known for drawing huge crowds to the stadiums. He has a huge fan following in Pakistan as well.

Hence, when the star Indian batter walked out to bat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the fans went absolutely crazy. A fan attending the game live at the venue shared a video of Kohli's entry on X. You can watch the video here:

The decibel levels increased in the stadium when Kohli stepped on the field. He came out to bat at number three after the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket. The video of Kohli walking towards the middle has received more than 700 likes on X already.

Virat Kohli played a knock for the ages in the 2025 Champions Trophy match against Pakistan

Kohli enjoys batting against Pakistan in international cricket. Two and a half years ago, on October 23, Kohli played a once-in-a-lifetime knock of 82 runs. He helped India record a win for the ages at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Now, on February 23, 2025, Kohli played another memorable knock, scoring 100 runs off 111 balls against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. His knock consisted of seven fours, showing how much Kohli focused on running between the wickets.

Even at the age of 36, Kohli continues to be one of the fittest cricketers in the world. It will be interesting to see if he can score another ton in Dubai next Sunday against New Zealand.

