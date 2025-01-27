"Koi tolerate nahi karega" - Shan Masood lashes out at reporter for question about resignation as captain after PAK vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood was not impressed by a reporter's question during the press conference after the defeat to the West Indies in the second Test in Multan. The reporter asked whether the batter will step down as captain or the PCB will take the decision. The skipper said they are not supposed to disrespect any of the cricketers.

The Caribbeans registered a commanding 120-run victory over Pakistan to level the two-Test series 1-1 in Multan. The hosts replicated the spinning track prepared in the opening Test in the second game as well. However, it backfired as the target of 254 proved too much for the fourth innings.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Reacting to the question at the press conference, Masood said there was plenty of disrespect in the question and that hardly anybody would tolerate it.

"If you want to talk about facts, feel free to, but your information is completely inaccurate. You have your opinion, and I respect that, but there is a lot of disrespect in your question. You can’t show disrespect to players, me and the others.

"We all play for Pakistan and get results, but no one will tolerate such disrespect. Koi tolerate nahi karega (No one will tolerate this). You have to understand that. You want to put someone down fine but we all are Pakistan players."

The southpaw scored only one half-century in the series on some tough pitches. He had increased his stature as captain by helping Pakistan to a series win over England late last year. The home side hoped to end the season on a high but lost the second and final Test to finish at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

"We have to get the tail-enders out soon" - Shan Masood

Shan Masood. (Image Credits: Getty)

West Indies' lower-order batters contributed decisively in both innings of the second Test. Masood pointed out that not dismissing the tailenders has been Pakistan's issue for a while now. The 35-year-old stated, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"This is an area where we have to improve. And that is that we have to get the tail-enders out soon. We have shown this in many instances. When we played three test matches in Australia, I think Australia have the best tail-enders in the world. The way they run, their averages, there is always a contribution from them.

"We got them out cheaply there. But in many series, like the Bangladesh series, the West Indies series, or the South Africa series, we did not get them out quickly and it is our responsibility as well and one thing that we can improve upon."

Pakistan are likely to next play a home Test in October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️