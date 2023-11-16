Kolkata weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the Australia vs South Africa semi-final match?

South Africa and Australia will lock horns in the second semi-final of the ICC ODI World Cup on Thursday. The winner of today's game will meet India in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The Proteas finished second in the points table with seven wins from nine games. They have performed like a well-oiled machine, with their batting and bowling doing well in tandem.

Temba Bavuma and company will be high on confidence going into the semi-finals after beating the Aussies by 134 runs when these two sides met in the league phase.

Australia, who lost two matches before winning seven on the trot, are a different beast when it comes to knockouts. The five-time world champions boast a winning mentality and know how to come out on top when put under pressure.

Although South Africa have won the last four of the five meetings between the two sides, the Proteas will have to be at their best to outplay Australia on Thursday.

While the plot is set for Thursday's semi-final, the buzz is about the weather in Kolkata. It has been overcast since the morning on Thursday with heavy winds blowing.

According to Accuweather, there is a seven percent chance of rain throughout the day. It would be cloudy and the seamers are expected to get some benefits. Temperatures will hover between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius and will be humid.

"It feels like we're really well placed" - Australian skipper Pat Cummins

Australia have found their momentum with seven straight wins in the tournament after losing the first two games against India and South Africa.

Speaking on the eve of the game, Cummins reckoned that they are well-placed to beat Proteas and set up a date with India in the final.

"I think we've come a long way since the start of the tournament," Cummins told reporters. "The first two games were two tough teams to come up against. And with the bowling, I think we've just got better and better in all phases. So yeah, it feels like we're really well placed."

"We've obviously played a lot of cricket over the last month and it just feels like everyone knows their role and it's starting to click," he added.

