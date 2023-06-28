Kris Srikkanth names Indian player who can perform the role Yuvraj Singh did in 2011 in World Cup 2023

India’s 1983 World Cup-winning member Kris Srikkanth believes all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja can perform the role that Yuvraj Singh did for India in 2011 in the 2023 World Cup. According to Srikkanth, all-rounders like Jadeja and Axar Patel will have to come up with significant performances for India to lift the ODI World Cup for the third time.

Cricketers with versatile skills have been key to India’s fortunes in both their one-day World Cup triumphs. In 1983, India had Mohinder Amarnath, Madan Lal and Roger Binny, while in 2011, Yuvraj won the Player of the Series for his stellar all-round showing.

The schedule for the 2023 World Cup was announced on Tuesday, June 27. While discussing India’s chances of ending their ICC drought, Srikkanth stressed on the importance of all-rounders. In a discussion on India Today, he commented:

“In Indian conditions, some of the wickets will turn a lot. It won’t be bouncy like in Australia or moving conditions like in England. India are used to home conditions and that is one of the biggest advantages for the Indians. In the 2011 World Cup, you saw a lot of all-rounders coming into play.

“We had a fantastic side, very well led by [MS] Dhoni too and that time we have Yuvraj Singh. I believe Ravindra Jadeja will do what Yuvraj Singh did in the 2011 World Cup. I believe Jadeja, the Axar Patels of the world, these people will play a very crucial role if India has to win this 2023 World Cup,” the 63-year-old added.

ICC @ICC



Details bit.ly/3PvlPbd Virender Sehwag believes India will give it their all to win #CWC23 for Virat Kohli like the 2011 squad did for Sachin TendulkarDetails Virender Sehwag believes India will give it their all to win #CWC23 for Virat Kohli like the 2011 squad did for Sachin Tendulkar 🙌Details ➡️ bit.ly/3PvlPbd https://t.co/aMtLxQMM6x

Incidentally, Srikkanth was the chairman of the selection committee when India lifted the World Cup in 2011.

“They have not played in India for a long time” - Srikkanth on Pakistan’s chances in World Cup 2023

Like in every ICC event, Pakistan could pose a threat to the likes of India, Australia and England in the 2023 World Cup as well. Admitting that Pakistan remain a dangerous side, Srikkanth opined that not playing in India for a long time might hamper their chances. He elaborated:

“I am not ruling them out. I would like to see what kind of team they are going to select; that’s the most important thing. Pakistan has always fought well in India. The last time, in the 2011 World Cup, when they played in India, they lost to India in the semi-finals in Mohali.

“I am not ruling out Pakistan. Yes, they are used to sub-continent conditions, but the point is, they have not played in India for a long time,” Srikkanth added.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup 2023 campaign with a game against Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad on October 6.

Poll : 0 votes