Krunal Pandya ruled out of Royal London One-day Cup due to groin injury

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya will return home from the Royal London One-Day Cup due to a groin injury. The Warwickshire Bears all-rounder is likely to miss three weeks of action and will be unavailable should his team reach the knockouts.

The 31-year-old picked up the injury while batting against the Nottinghamshire Outlaws and didn't return to the field in the second innings. Pandya didn't play on Sunday against Durham, a game Warwickshire won by 48 runs.

Looking forward to our game tomorrow Perfect weather to get the hard yards in

Warwickshire director of cricket Paul Farbrace expressed his frustration to lose the India international, citing him as a role model in the group. However, they will not choose any replacement player.

Farbrace said:

"It’s frustrating to lose Krunal for the remainder of the tournament, but he leaves the club with our very best wishes. Krunal was an excellent role model around the group, and I’m sure the younger members of the squad will have learnt a lot from him on and off the pitch. Due to the short turnaround, we won’t be signing a replacement; however, I’m incredibly excited to see our squad build on Sunday’s excellent win over Durham."

The Ahmedabad-born Pandya has played five games in this year's one-day tournament, picking up nine wickets at an average of 25 with his left-arm spin. He has also scored 134 runs at an average 33.50, including a 74-ball 82 against Surrey at The Oval. Warwickshire are fifthin the Group A standings with four wins in seven games.

Krunal Pandya hasn't played for India since July 2021

Krunal Pandya.

Krunal Pandya hasn't played for India since a T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo in July 2021. The spin-bowling all-rounder has featured in five ODIs and 19 T20Is since his international debut in 2018.

Ready for the next one Couldn't have asked for a better start

He has fallen down the pecking order and is unlikely to find a place in the T20 World Cup squad later this year. Pandya also had a middling campaign for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, averaging 26.5 with the ball and 20.33 with the bat in 14 games.

Edited by Bhargav