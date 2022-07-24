Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhurii welcome their first child

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhurii Sharma welcomed their son Kavir into the world. The all-rounder informed his fans about the birth of his son via an Instagram post earlier today (July 24).

Krunal is one of the top all-rounders in Indian cricket right now. He made his ODI debut against England last year and smashed the fastest fifty by a debutant. Earlier this year, he made his debut for the Lucknow Super Giants franchise and played a pivotal role in the team's top four finish in IPL 2022.

Sharing the good news with his fans on Instagram, Krunal shared two photos with his wife and their son.

"Kavir Krunal Pandya," the Indian cricketer captioned the photos.

Fans have showered love on the recent post shared by Pandya and Pankhurii. The two photos have received more than 30,000 likes inside 15 minutes on Instagram. More than 400 fans have congratulated the couple with a comment below the post.

Krunal Pandya will soon leave for the UK to play for Warwickshire in Royal London One Day Cup

Krunal will look to make a comeback to the Indian team by performing well in England (Image: Getty)

Despite his excellent start to ODI cricket last year, Krunal failed to cement his place in the Indian team. He will return to the field next month in the UK when he turns up for Warwickshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

The all-rounder recently expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing for Warwickshire. He said:

"I'm extremely excited to get the opportunity to play county cricket and to join such a historic Club as Warwickshire. Edgbaston is a special place to play cricket and I can’t wait to call it my home," Pandya had said after signing a deal with the county.

It will be exciting to see how Krunal performs in his first county season for Warwickshire.

