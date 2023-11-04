"Kudrat is nizaming like 2022 T20 World Cup"- Top 10 funny memes as Pakistan beat New Zealand and keep their semi-final hopes alive

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs (DLS method) in the 2023 World Cup on Saturday (November 4) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Courtesy of the win, the Asian team moved to fifth position in the points table and are also alive in the semi-final race.

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand notched up a gigantic total of 402/6 in 50 overs. Rachin Ravindra (108) hit his third century in the tournament, while Kane Williamson missed out on a well-deserved hundred by five runs. Every Pakistan bowler, except Mohammad Wasim Jr (3/60), had a bad day at the office.

Fakhar Zaman then launched a stunning assault on New Zealand bowlers in the steep chase and hit the fastest century by a Pakistan batter. His scintillating knock of 126* (81) took Men in Green to 200/1 in 25.3 overs before rain intervened in the proceedings. Babar Azam (66*) was keeping him company at the other end.

As further play was not possible, the Asian side were declared the winner via the DLS method.

Cricket fans on social media expressed their reactions to an exciting match between Pakistan and New Zealand through hilarious memes on social media.

"When the game's shortened it brings both teams closer"- New Zealand captain Kane Williamson after loss against Pakistan

At the post-match presentation, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson reflected on the disappointing loss and said:

"Obviously a nice first half and then the weather played a part but can't take much away from the way the Pakistan top-order came out. Zaman, the ground wasn't big enough for him and it was a great knock."

He added:

"Quite hard after getting that total on the board but for us it's about taking the positives away and moving on to our next game. They played exceptionally well, they gave themselves every chance and crossed the line."

Williamson admitted that a full match would've been better but also credited the Men in Green's batting, saying:

"When the game's shortened it brings both teams closer but they played exceptionally well. It would have been nicer with the full fifty (overs) but there are a few things for us to touch upon and take the positives."

He added:

"Zaman played really well with Babar. I thought the contributions were important, many good partnerships. On this surface it can be tough on the bowlers. They deserved to win."

