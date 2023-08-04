“Kuldeep coming in at No. 8 is not the answer” - Wasim Jaffer questions India’s combination for 1st T20I vs West Indies

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer opined that India got their team balance wrong in the first T20I against West Indies. Referring to Kuldeep Yadav coming into bat No. 8, Jaffer stated that India’s tail for the match was way too long.

The Men in Blue went down to West Indies by four runs in the opening T20I played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday, August 3. Their bowlers did well to restrict the hosts to 149/6. However, their batters failed in the chase, as they were held to 145/9.

In a post-match show on ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer raised questions over the combination India picked for the game, which forced them to play with a long tail. He commented:

“Numbers 8, 9, 10 and 11 do not have boundary-hitting ability. That’s a concern when you play in this format. If Australia, England, New Zealand or even West Indies were playing, you would back them to get those runs. India is not strong in that department and that’s where the balance needs to be right.

"There are a lot of things that you have to look into when you make that combination. Kuldeep coming in at No. 8 is not the answer,” the 45-year-old added.

Team India went into the first T20I with both wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep, with left-arm spinner Axar Patel as the all-rounder.

“The batters should have taken the game a little bit deep” - Wasim Jaffer

Apart from team combination, Jaffer also expressed disappointment at the manner in which India approached their chase. According to the former opener, the visitors should have taken the game deep, but kept losing wickets instead.

“India have lost it. It was India’s game to win. They would have fancied chasing 150 with the kind of top order that we have. They’ll be disappointed with this batting display. The batters should have taken the game a little bit deep. It would have been much easier, with Romario Shepherd bowling in the death.

"If there were a couple of decent batters, I think India would have gotten home with one over to spare,” Jaffer opined.

Chasing 150, India needed 37 runs off 30 balls with six wickets in hand. However, Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson were dismissed in the next over after which the tail failed to wag.