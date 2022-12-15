"Kuldeep playing spin more assuredly than Kohli" - Fans hail Kuldeep Yadav for fantastic contribution in crucial stand with Ashwin

Kuldeep Yadav made an important contribution with the bat as his 40 (114) helped India cross the 400-run mark against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the first Test in Chattogram on Thursday.

The visitors were in a spot of bother on 293/7, but Kuldeep joined Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease and the duo added a crucial 87 runs for the eighth wicket. The duo showed great application and played each delivery to its merit.

Fans on Twitter hailed Kuldeep Yadav for adding crucial runs with Ravichandran Ashwin. They also feel he showed better application than most Indian batters.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Kuldeep Yadav goes for 40 in 114 balls - a quality innings by Kuldeep, playing a Test match after a very long time. The partnership between him and Ravi Ashwin was class. Kuldeep Yadav goes for 40 in 114 balls - a quality innings by Kuldeep, playing a Test match after a very long time. The partnership between him and Ravi Ashwin was class. https://t.co/8PInYvCpqn

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 Kuldeep Yadav has dealt with the spinners better than a few of the specialist batsmen #INDvsBAN Kuldeep Yadav has dealt with the spinners better than a few of the specialist batsmen #INDvsBAN

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Kuldeep and Ashwin Anna finally taking revenge of brutality by Mehidy against India in ODIs. #BANvIND Kuldeep and Ashwin Anna finally taking revenge of brutality by Mehidy against India in ODIs. #BANvIND

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg Spinners win matches. Kuldeep and Ashwin are keeping the saying true. There partnership putting India in a prime position. #BANvIND Spinners win matches. Kuldeep and Ashwin are keeping the saying true. There partnership putting India in a prime position. #BANvIND 🤣

Manya @CSKian716 Kuldeep playing spin more assuredly than Kohli. What is this timeline. Kuldeep playing spin more assuredly than Kohli. What is this timeline. 😭

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Excellent from Kuldeep. Mighty solid and assured in defense and he's growing in confidence. Useful runs as is the norm with Ashwin as well and after losing Shreyas early, they've made it India's session! #BANvIND Excellent from Kuldeep. Mighty solid and assured in defense and he's growing in confidence. Useful runs as is the norm with Ashwin as well and after losing Shreyas early, they've made it India's session! #BANvIND

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Well played, Kuldeep Yadav. He scored 40 runs from 114 balls including 5 Fours against Bangladesh, this is highest score in Test cricket. Well played, Kuldeep Yadav. He scored 40 runs from 114 balls including 5 Fours against Bangladesh, this is highest score in Test cricket. https://t.co/4OOd1ThMf8

Aakash Sivasubramaniam @aakashs26 Breaking: Kuldeep Yadav aims to represent England in 3 years, the reverse sweep is the first criteria for BazBall application. #indvsbang Breaking: Kuldeep Yadav aims to represent England in 3 years, the reverse sweep is the first criteria for BazBall application. #indvsbang

Abijit Ganguly @AbijitG Ashwin Kuldeep sab batsman ban gaye. Jadeja campaigning hee karta reh jaega. Ashwin Kuldeep sab batsman ban gaye. Jadeja campaigning hee karta reh jaega.

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Kuldeep Yadav has got a better defence than some specialist top-order batters. Kuldeep Yadav has got a better defence than some specialist top-order batters.

Rama @WobbleSeam Kuldeep faced the third-highest number of deliveries in this innings. Only after Pujara and Shreyas.



Didn't expect it at all. Credit where it is due.



Looks like our batting coach is spending time more with our lower middle order than top order :P Kuldeep faced the third-highest number of deliveries in this innings. Only after Pujara and Shreyas. Didn't expect it at all. Credit where it is due. Looks like our batting coach is spending time more with our lower middle order than top order :P

Kuldeep Yadav & Ashwin put India in strong position

When Ebadot Hossain struck early on Day 2 to dismiss Shreyas Iyer, Bangladesh would have hoped to wrap up the Indian innings inside 320. But that wasn't to be, as Kuldeep joined Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease to give him great support.

The two spinners showed why their batting is rated so highly as they built a steady partnership. Kuldeep used his sweeps and reverse sweeps to great effect and got some valuable runs for India alongside Ashwin.

The left-hander would be gutted to miss out on his maiden Test half-century as he was trapped in front on 40. However, his highest Test score ensured that India's tail wagged once again when needed and are now in a good position in the Test.

Bangladesh have already lost a wicket in reply and will need to bat really well to avoid conceding a first-innings lead.

India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

