"Kuldeep playing spin more assuredly than Kohli" - Fans hail Kuldeep Yadav for fantastic contribution in crucial stand with Ashwin

Kuldeep Yadav made an important contribution with the bat as his 40 (114) helped India cross the 400-run mark against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the first Test in Chattogram on Thursday.
The visitors were in a spot of bother on 293/7, but Kuldeep joined Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease and the duo added a crucial 87 runs for the eighth wicket. The duo showed great application and played each delivery to its merit.
Fans on Twitter hailed Kuldeep Yadav for adding crucial runs with Ravichandran Ashwin. They also feel he showed better application than most Indian batters.
Here are some of the reactions:
Kuldeep Yadav & Ashwin put India in strong position
When Ebadot Hossain struck early on Day 2 to dismiss Shreyas Iyer, Bangladesh would have hoped to wrap up the Indian innings inside 320. But that wasn't to be, as Kuldeep joined Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease to give him great support.
The two spinners showed why their batting is rated so highly as they built a steady partnership. Kuldeep used his sweeps and reverse sweeps to great effect and got some valuable runs for India alongside Ashwin.
The left-hander would be gutted to miss out on his maiden Test half-century as he was trapped in front on 40. However, his highest Test score ensured that India's tail wagged once again when needed and are now in a good position in the Test.
Bangladesh have already lost a wicket in reply and will need to bat really well to avoid conceding a first-innings lead.
India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.
