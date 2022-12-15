"Kuldeep's redemption is well and truly here" - Fans erupt as Kuldeep Yadav runs through Bangladesh late on Day 2

Kuldeep Yadav had an incredible day out with both the bat and the ball for India in their ongoing Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Thursday. The wrist-spinner first contributed crucial 40 runs with the bat and then also notched up figures of 4/33 with the ball to put the visitors in the driver's seat.

The confidence of having done well with the bat was seen in Kuldeep's bowling, as he was able to get the bite off the surface and also had great body language.

The 28-year-old looked like getting a wicket off almost every delivery and was one of the main reasons why India picked up eight wickets before the end of play on Day 2. Fans hailed Kuldeep Yadav for an incredible all-round performance on Day 2 and believe he should be given a longer rope.

Here are some of the reactions:

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 Virat scoring hundreds. Kuldeep taking wickets for fun. KL Rahul already has a better legacy as captain than Rohit Sharma. Virat scoring hundreds. Kuldeep taking wickets for fun. KL Rahul already has a better legacy as captain than Rohit Sharma.👍

The Not So Friendly Neighborhood Expert @madaddie24 Kuldeep has played 8 tests.

Picked up 30 wkts. At an avg of 21 and a strike rate of 36 balls.

When he's bowling well and the opposition doesn't really pick him, he WILL run through sides faster than most. How many times is the question. Kuldeep has played 8 tests.Picked up 30 wkts. At an avg of 21 and a strike rate of 36 balls.When he's bowling well and the opposition doesn't really pick him, he WILL run through sides faster than most. How many times is the question.

Yashraj @Yashrbh



Kuldeep’s redemption is well and truly here #BANvIND It’s about time.Kuldeep’s redemption is well and truly here It’s about time. Kuldeep’s redemption is well and truly here 🔥🔥🔥 #BANvIND https://t.co/5B7BpLDs0V

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Stumps! Very moving day for India. First Ashwin and Kuldeep add vital runs and then the latter runs through to take 4/33 to keep India ahead. Stumps! Very moving day for India. First Ashwin and Kuldeep add vital runs and then the latter runs through to take 4/33 to keep India ahead.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Kuldeep Yadav is back in Test cricket, 4th wicket in six overs. Kuldeep Yadav is back in Test cricket, 4th wicket in six overs.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Kuldeep Yadav's numbers in Tests is amazing. Kuldeep Yadav's numbers in Tests is amazing. https://t.co/xxI05R6Odw

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash #BanvInd Ball is coming beautifully out of his hand…the speed is optimum too. Such an asset he can be across formats. More power to you, Kuldeep Ball is coming beautifully out of his hand…the speed is optimum too. Such an asset he can be across formats. More power to you, Kuldeep 😇✌️ #BanvInd

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Loved watching Kuldeep bowl today. Was sensational with the bat, ran riot with the ball later. A perfect comeback you can say.



Let's give him a longer run this time. Loved watching Kuldeep bowl today. Was sensational with the bat, ran riot with the ball later. A perfect comeback you can say. Let's give him a longer run this time.

Manoj Dimri @manoj_dimri



#INDvsBangladesh #BANvIND #indvsbantest #SportsYaari Good to see Kuldeep Yadav among the wickets in red ball, played just a single Test match after the five-for at Sydney in 2019. Credit to KL Rahul as well for introducing him ahead of Axar. Good to see Kuldeep Yadav among the wickets in red ball, played just a single Test match after the five-for at Sydney in 2019. Credit to KL Rahul as well for introducing him ahead of Axar.#INDvsBangladesh #BANvIND #indvsbantest #SportsYaari

V 🇮🇳 @Criclover_V

#INDvsBangladesh So all these years , we we're robbed of the prime of Kuldeep Yadav ? It's a shame he had to stay on the sidelines after 2019 WC . So all these years , we we're robbed of the prime of Kuldeep Yadav ? It's a shame he had to stay on the sidelines after 2019 WC .#INDvsBangladesh

Dweplea @dweplea There is genuinely no point to playing tests against India in these conditions. There is genuinely no point to playing tests against India in these conditions.

Hriday 🇦🇷 @Hriday1812 Kuldeep Yadav always reminds me of Shane Warne. Although it will be a long long way ahead for Kuldeep to match even 50% career of Warnie, it always feels good to see a Leg Spinner in Tests. Hardly any Legspinner is playing Tests rn. Kuldeep Yadav always reminds me of Shane Warne. Although it will be a long long way ahead for Kuldeep to match even 50% career of Warnie, it always feels good to see a Leg Spinner in Tests. Hardly any Legspinner is playing Tests rn.

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 Loved watching Kuldeep Yadav bowl today. He seemed to have the ball on a string. And in order to have this rhythm sustained, it’s imperative he gets a long run - regardless of the format. #BANvIND Loved watching Kuldeep Yadav bowl today. He seemed to have the ball on a string. And in order to have this rhythm sustained, it’s imperative he gets a long run - regardless of the format. #BANvIND

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 🏽 Lots of time left in the Test. I'm guessing India will bat instead of giving follow on, if it comes to that. Clinical bowling performance this! @imkuldeep18 @mdsirajofficial specially superb🏽 Lots of time left in the Test. I'm guessing India will bat instead of giving follow on, if it comes to that. #BANvIND Clinical bowling performance this! @imkuldeep18 & @mdsirajofficial specially superb 👏🏽👏🏽 Lots of time left in the Test. I'm guessing India will bat instead of giving follow on, if it comes to that. #BANvIND https://t.co/2UF1sfzyxs

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Kuldeep Yadav is the Star of the day 2:



•With the bat: 40(114)

•With the ball: 10-3-33-4

•Partnership with Ashwin: 92 runs.



He is simply brilliant today! Kuldeep Yadav is the Star of the day 2:•With the bat: 40(114)•With the ball: 10-3-33-4•Partnership with Ashwin: 92 runs.He is simply brilliant today! https://t.co/bIXOKSBuyB

Kuldeep Yadav & Siraj run riot with the ball for India

India managed to put up a mammoth total of 404 on the board and would have hoped for their bowlers to hit the ground running right from the word go. That's exactly what happened as Mohammed Siraj sent back Najmul Hossain Shanto for a golden duck.

Umesh Yadav then cleaned up Yasir Ali to put India in firm control. Litton Das and debutant Zakir Hasan did play a few delightful strokes, but Siraj struck twice after tea and sent both the set batters back to the shed.

Then it was the Kuldeep Yadav show as Bangladesh batters just couldn't read most of his deliveries. The partnership between Mehidy Hasan and Ebadot Hossain ensured that the hosts ended the day on 133/8.

It is safe to say that India are in control of the Test match as of now and will look to take a huge first-innings lead.

