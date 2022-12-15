"Kuldeep's redemption is well and truly here" - Fans erupt as Kuldeep Yadav runs through Bangladesh late on Day 2

Kuldeep Yadav had an incredible day out with both the bat and the ball for India in their ongoing Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Thursday. The wrist-spinner first contributed crucial 40 runs with the bat and then also notched up figures of 4/33 with the ball to put the visitors in the driver's seat.
The confidence of having done well with the bat was seen in Kuldeep's bowling, as he was able to get the bite off the surface and also had great body language.
The 28-year-old looked like getting a wicket off almost every delivery and was one of the main reasons why India picked up eight wickets before the end of play on Day 2. Fans hailed Kuldeep Yadav for an incredible all-round performance on Day 2 and believe he should be given a longer rope.
Kuldeep Yadav & Siraj run riot with the ball for India
India managed to put up a mammoth total of 404 on the board and would have hoped for their bowlers to hit the ground running right from the word go. That's exactly what happened as Mohammed Siraj sent back Najmul Hossain Shanto for a golden duck.
Umesh Yadav then cleaned up Yasir Ali to put India in firm control. Litton Das and debutant Zakir Hasan did play a few delightful strokes, but Siraj struck twice after tea and sent both the set batters back to the shed.
Then it was the Kuldeep Yadav show as Bangladesh batters just couldn't read most of his deliveries. The partnership between Mehidy Hasan and Ebadot Hossain ensured that the hosts ended the day on 133/8.
It is safe to say that India are in control of the Test match as of now and will look to take a huge first-innings lead.
