“Kuldeep has more wickets than them” - Former cricketer on India’s playing 11 changes for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is adamant on India playing Kuldeep Yadav for the fifth Test against England. The game begins on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval.

There has been a debate around India not playing Kuldeep to increase their batting depth. However, Sidhu pointed out that the wrist-spinner has more wickets than Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar. He also highlighted the fact that Kuldeep is decent with the bat.

"If you talk about Shardul, or even Washington, Kuldeep has more wickets than them. I think Kuldeep should play at number eight. At The Oval, on day three and four, when the surface is scruffed up, a wrist-spinner will be key. If you want to level the series, your team needs to be solid. And Kuldeep is no mug with the bat. During a Test in Ranchi, Kuldeep had a partnership with Dhruv Jurel. People like Kuldeep can even turn a ball on a glass top. He can win you games anywhere. It is such a big psychological advantage. How can you lose it?," he said on his YouTube channel. (4:52)

Further, the former cricketer urged the need to play Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep has been warming the bench throughout the series. Sidhu stated that Kuldeep is a wicket-taker and India must not compromise for the sake of increasing the batting.

"It is very important for Kuldeep to get into the side. He made his debut in 2017, picked up 9 wickets. He is a wrist-spinner. Did you ever think of Australia without Shane Warne? Or Gavaskar would get on without L Sivaramakrishnan? Whenever England played he would directly play. This guy took 19 wickets in the last series when England came here. There should not be compromise now to increase the batting," he reckoned. (3:39)

India are 1-2 behind heading into the fifth Test. Therefore, the visitors need to win at The Oval to draw level and avoid a series defeat.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on India's bowling attack for the fifth Test

Navjot Singh Sidhu also picked his three pacers for the fifth Test against England. Notably, Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to play the game to manage his workload. Rishabh Pant, who fractured his toe in the previous game, is also ruled out. Sidhu believes Bumrah must draw inspiration from Pant and play.

However, in his absence, he feels Arshdeep Singh must get a go. Sidhu picked Arshdeep, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav as the four genuine bowlers.

"I feel the team will be without Bumrah, Pant, Shardul, Anshul Kamboj. No hard feelings. Although I feel Bumrah must play. He must also take inspiration from Pant, who played with a fractured toe. I accept we have to preserve him. But in the last game, he bowled in just one innings. The series is on the line. Bumrah should play. But if not, I feel Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj should play with Kuldeep," he said. (7:13)

Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav, being left-arm bowlers, will also add variety to the bowling attack for India. England have particularly struggled against wrist-spin and the visitors must look to make use of the same.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

