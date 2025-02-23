Kuldeep Yadav bags 2 wickets in 2 balls to leave Pakistan in disarray in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Kuldeep Yadav struck twice to bring India in pole position against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. The left-arm wrist-spinner took the prized scalp of Salman Agha before dismissing Shaheen Afridi off the next delivery.

The dismissals came in the 43rd over of Pakistan’s innings. Kuldeep bowled a fuller length ball and Agha looked to place it towards square leg. However, the right-handed batter top-edged it towards Ravindra Jadeja, who circled around it before completing the catch in between point and covers. Agha departed for 19 runs off 24 balls.

Kuldeep followed up the wicket delivery with a length ball on the fourth stump, which shaped inwards on Afridi. The left-hander failed to defend it with the straight bat and the spinner trapped the southpaw in front of the stumps. With a golden duck, Afridi left Pakistan reeling at 200/7 in the high-voltage clash.

Watch the video below:

Pakistan lose the plot after a 104-run third-wicket partnership against India in the Champions Trophy clash

Pakistan lost the plot against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash. This came after skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel shared a 104-run stand to recover the hosts from 47/2. Shakeel failed to consolidate after 62 runs off 76 balls, while Rizwan (46 off 77 deliveries) threw away his wicket while taking a swipe against Axar Patel.

At the time of writing, the Men in Green were 222/8, with Haris Rauf and Khusdil Shah at the crease. Kuldeep Yadav has been the pick of the bowlers, bagging three wickets. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has scalped two wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan and company are playing a must-win game against India after losing to New Zealand by 60 runs in their series opener. They have a poor net run rate compared to Bangladesh, who lost their opening match to India by six wickets. The Men in Blue are yet to lose to Pakistan in their last five ODIs since the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Follow the IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

