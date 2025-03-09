Kuldeep Yadav gets an earful from Virat Kohli for a fielding lapse during IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav got an earful from Virat Kohli for a fielding lapse during the 2025 Champions Trophy final on Sunday (March 9) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The incident happened during the 41st over of the New Zealand innings, which Kuldeep Yadav was bowling with Michael Bracewell and Daryl Mitchell on the crease. On the second ball of the over, the two batters got in each other's path while taking a run. Fielder Ravindra Jadeja fired in a throw towards the non-striker end, aiming for a run-out.

Bracewell gave up as he was well short of the crease, but the ball missed the stumps, allowing him time to complete the run. Interestingly, Kuldeep Yadav was not behind the stumps to collect the ball, which would have resulted in a simple run out. Jadeja and Kohli were frustrated with Kuldeep for the same, with the veteran batter expressing his anger by giving the spinner an earful.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

New Zealand score 251/9 in 2025 Champions Trophy final vs India

After opting to bat first, New Zealand managed to notch up a respectable total of 251 in the Champions Trophy final against India. Rachin Ravindra (37) provided them a good start but India's spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav halted the momentum, reducing the Kiwis to 75/3 in 12.2 overs. New Zealand went into defensive mode after that, with Daryl Mitchell dropping the anchor with his 63 (101).

Glenn Phillips (34) and Michael Bracewell (53*) made valuable contributions in the middle order to steer New Zealand to 251/7 in 50 overs. Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets apiece for India.

At the time of the writing, India reached 86/0 in 14 overs.

