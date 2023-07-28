Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja combine to create unique record in 1st ODI vs West Indies 

Team India spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja created a unique record following their exploits in the first ODI against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Friday. The duo became the first-ever pair of Indian left-arm spinners to claim seven or more wickets in an ODI.

Kuldeep and Jadeja proved too good for West Indies as India bundled out the hosts for 114 in 23 overs after winning the toss and bowling first. While Kuldeep registered exceptional figures of 4/6 from three overs, Jadeja picked up 3/37 in six overs. India chased down the target in 22.5 overs, losing five wickets in the process.

While Kuldeep and Jadeja created a record as a pair, the former registered an impressive individual record as well. His figures of 4/6 are now the best by an Indian bowler on West Indies soil.

Kuldeep broke the record of his good friend Yuzvendra Chahal, who had claimed 4/17 in Port of Spain in July 2022. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/31), Amit Mishra (4/31), and Mohammed Shami (4/48) are the only other Indian bowlers to have claimed a four-wicket haul in West Indies.

Meanwhile, India’s triumph over West Indies on Friday was their ninth consecutive win over the opponents in ODIs.

“Me and Jaddu were brilliant” - Kuldeep reflects on memorable bowling effort

Kuldeep, who was named Player of the Match for his figures of 4/6, stated that both he and Jadeja hit the right areas on the pitch and were rewarded accordingly.

He said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

“Me and Jaddu were brilliant, we hit the right lengths which is what was necessary on this wicket. I'm just focusing on my rhythm, hitting the right lengths and it has been very nice. I thought it will be a seaming paradise, we are happy we got 7 wickets from our side. It was spinning a bit, and there was bounce as well.”

The 28-year-old also acknowledged the inputs he received from leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was not picked in the playing XI for the opening ODI.

Kuldeep said:

“It's always good to have competition, we just try to work together. When you have a senior like Chahal, it helps you and he gives a lot of advice as well. We enjoy each other's company.”

India will look to seal the three-match series when they face West Indies in the second ODI in Barbados on Saturday.