Kuldeep Yadav takes the last wicket as India wrap up resounding innings win on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

India’s left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed the final wicket, dismissing Jayden Seales as the hosts wrapped up the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies on Day 3 (Saturday, October 4) with an innings and 40 runs victory. The match was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The final wicket fell on the first ball of the 46th over in West Indies’ second innings. Kuldeep floated a delivery in the slot, and Seales smashed it straight back. The ball hit Kuldeep on the chest, popped up, and he completed the catch off the rebound.

The southpaw fell for an entertaining 22 off 12 balls, striking one four and two sixes. His dismissal saw the visitors bowled out for 146 in 45.1 overs in their second innings, giving the hosts an innings and 140-run victory.

A complete batting and bowling effort sees India start the series on a high against West Indies

West Indies skipper Roston Chase won the toss and opted to bat, but the decision backfired as the visitors were bowled out for just 162 in 44.1 overs, with Mohammed Siraj taking four wickets and Jasprit Bumrah claiming three for India.

In reply, KL Rahul was brilliant, reaching his 11th Test hundred with 100 off 197 balls. Shubman Gill contributed 50 off 100, while Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja also starred with centuries. Jurel scored 125 off 210 balls, and Jadeja remained unbeaten on 104 off 176 as the hosts declared their first innings at 448/5, taking a commanding lead of 286.

In their second innings, West Indies once again struggled against India’s bowlers, as the hosts tore through the batting order, bowling out the visitors for 146 to complete a resounding innings victory. Jadeja claimed four wickets, while Siraj returned with three.

