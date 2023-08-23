"Kuldeep Yadav will be Rohit's go-to man"- Mohammad Kaif excited to watch wrist spinner bowl in Asia Cup

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif is excited to watch Kuldeep Yadav bowl in the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup. Kaif believes that the wrist-spinner will be the go-to man for captain Rohit Sharma.

Yadav had been in and out of the Indian team over the last three years. He was also not selected for the two T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022. However, the wrist spinner has found form now, and his consistent performances have helped him earn a spot in India's squad for Asia Cup 2023.

Reacting to Yadav's inclusion in the Indian squad, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Kuldeep Yadav will be Rohit’s go-to man. One of the things I’m excited about at this Asia Cup and World Cup is to watch in form Kuldeep Yadav in the middle overs. A wicket-taker with flight and turn against batsmen looking for runs is always a great contest."

Yadav played a big role in India's recent ODI series win against West Indies. The left-arm wrist-spinner played in all three games for the Men in Blue and picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.21 runs per over.

Kuldeep Yadav has taken 22 wickets in 11 ODI matches in 2023 so far

Kuldeep Yadav has maintained an economy rate of less than 5 in 2023

Kuldeep Yadav has played 11 ODIs this year, two against Sri Lanka and three each against New Zealand, Australia and West Indies.

In those games, Yadav has accounted for 22 wickets at an economy rate of 4.88. He also bowled a dream spell of 4/6 in the first ODI of the recent series against West Indies.

If he manages to maintain his form, India will stand to benefit a lot from his wrist spin in the two upcoming major tournaments.

