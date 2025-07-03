Kumar Sangakkara features two Indian wicketkeepers in 'Winner Stays On' challenge amid ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Sri Lankan cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara recently took part in a 'Winner Stays on' challenge on Sky Sports Cricket. It was the wicketkeeper edition, where the 47-year-old had to pick the best stumper in world cricket.

Ad

The game started with the host giving him Team India's Rishabh Pant and England's Jos Buttler as the first two options. Sangakkara went with Buttler as his choice.

However, Buttler was eliminated from the race soon after as he picked South Africa's Quinton de Kock over him. De Kock got the nod from Sangakkara over his former South Africa teammate AB de Villiers and former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum.

Sangakkara was left confused after India's veteran wicketkeeper MS Dhoni's name was introduced. He eventually picked Dhoni over de Kock. Explaining the reason, he stated that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star's glovework was fantastic in front of spin.

Ad

Trending

South Africa's Mark Boucher was the subsequent option, but Sangakkara continued with Dhoni. However, the ex-India skipper ultimately lost to Australia's Adam Gilchrist, who was also the winner of the segment.

You can watch the video of Kumar Sangakkara's 'Winner Stays On' game below:

Ad

It is worth mentioning that Kumar Sangakkara is considered an all-time great by many. He has 678 dismissals to his name as a wicketkeeper, the fourth-highest in international cricket. The southpaw is also Sri Lanka's leading run-getter in internationals, with 27,757 runs across 659 innings.

"Lord's Test is more important than the series?" - Kumar Sangakkara on India's decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Kumar Sangakkara seemed unimpressed by India resting ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah for the ongoing second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. He opined that the team management should have spoken to the fast bowler, asking him to play the match as they were trailing 0-1.

Ad

Speaking at the toss at Edgbaston, Birmingham, India captain Shubman Gill revealed that they wanted to save Bumrah for the third Test, given that the wicket at Lord's is expected to be more lively. However, Sangakkara didn't agree with the plan and he remarked on Sky Sports (via Hindustan Times):

"Interesting to understand how the decision is being made and who makes it? Is it after a consultation with the players or the physios? It depends on whether the Lord’s Test is more important than the series? The series is on the line. If we see the score, it’s an even day, perhaps a little bit more tilted towards England with the five wickets down.

Ad

"So I would have expected the coach to have gone to Bumrah and say ‘Yes, we thought you might play the 3rd and the 5th Test, but we’re going 1 and 2. Take a look if you can play the third if you can, because then you’ve got two weeks off before the next one," Sangakkara added.

After being put into bat first, India finished 310/5 at Stumps on Day 1, with Gill (114* off 216) and Ravindra Jadeja (41* off 67) unbeaten at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news