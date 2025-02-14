Kusal Mendis starred with the bat for Sri Lanka against Australia in the second ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, February 14. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 101 runs off 115 balls, a knock laced with 11 boundaries. During his century, he stitched together 98 and 94-run partnerships with Nishan Madushka and skipper Charith Asalanka for the second and fourth wickets, respectively.

Mendis achieved the landmark in the 44th over of Sri Lanka’s innings. Aaron Hardie bowled a good length ball towards the leg side and the ball held its line and turned into a leading edge towards point. Mendis completed a single to reach his fifth century in ODIs. The 30-year-old took off his helmet and raised his bat to soak in the applause before blowing a kiss towards the sky.

Watch Kusal Mendis’s century below:

Kusal Mendis’s century helps Sri Lanka reach 281 in 2nd ODI against Australia

A century from Kusal Mendis helped Sri Lanka post 281/4 against Australia in the second ODI. Skipper Charith Asalanka and Nishan Madushka also chipped in with 78* (66) and 51 (70), respectively. Janith Liyanage also chipped in with 32 off 21 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Ben Dwarshuis, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, and Adam Zampa picked up one wicket apiece for the tourists.

The hosts have already taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match ODI series. They beat the Aussies by 49 runs in the series opener at the same venue. Skipper Asalanka led from the front, hitting 127 runs off 126 deliveries. Meanwhile, Maheesh Theekshana starred with the ball, returning with four wickets.

Sri Lanka would now be looking to complete a 2-0 clean sweep after losing the Test series to Australia by the same margin.

On the other hand, the Steve Smith-led side would be keen to win the match ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. They will begin their campaign against England in Lahore on Saturday, February 22.

It’s worth mentioning that Sri Lanka have failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025. They finished ninth in the 2023 ODI World Cup points table.

Follow the SL vs AUS 2nd ODI live score and updates here.

