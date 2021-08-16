Kusal Perera tests positive for COVID-19, likely to miss South Africa series

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Perera has tested positive for COVID-19, which has put his participation in next month's series against South Africa in jeopardy.

Kusal, who led Sri Lanka in England earlier this year, sprained his shoulder and was ruled out of the entire limited-overs series against India. All-rounder Dasun Shanka led the side in Kusal Perera's absence, defeating the Men in Blue in the three-match T20I series.

Kusal Perera has tested positive for Covid-19. He will most likely not be able to play in South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka starting next month.#SAvSL — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, in a bid to return to training, Kusal Perera underwent mandatory RT-PCR tests, which revealed that the cricketer had contracted the deadly virus. It will likely keep the southpaw out of the all-important series against South Africa leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup, set to take place in the UAE and Oman in October-November.

The 30-year-old Kusal Perera has so far represented Sri Lanka in 22 Tests, 107 ODIs and 50 T20Is, scoring 5595 runs across formats, including eight centuries.

South Africa to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is

The Proteas are scheduled to play the Islanders in three ODIs, starting September 2. The second and the third ODIs will take place on September 4 and 7 respectively, followed by three T20Is on September 10, 12 and 14. All matches will be played in a bio-secure bubble at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Meanwhile, South Africa have announced their squad for the upcoming series. Former skipper Faf du Plessis, who withdrew from The Hundred due to a concussion injury he suffered during PSL 2021, has been left out of the squad.

🇿🇦 SRI LANKA TOUR SQUADS



✔️ Dwaine Pretorius returns to both squads

✔️ Junior Dala has been included in the ODI squad

❌ Quinton de Kock rested from ODI squad

❌ Lungi Ngidi misses ODIs due to personal reasons

❌ David Miller's injury being monitored#SRIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/YswDHqvQyk — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 12, 2021

South Africa ODI squad– Temba Bavuma (c), Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassies Van Der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, George Linde, Junior Dala, and Dwaine Pretorius.

South Africa T20I squad– Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kafia Rabi, Basi Benjadara.

