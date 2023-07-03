"Kya baat hai"- Twitterati reacts as Sri Lanka qualifies for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup after winning vs Zimbabwe in Qualifiers

ri Lanka have secured their berth in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup with their fourth consecutive win in the ongoing Qualifiers. They beat hosts Zimbabwe clinically by nine wickets in their Super Six match at Harare on Sunday, July 2.
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaks won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Maheesh Theekshana (4/25), Dilshan Madushanka (3/15), and Matheesha Pathirana (2/18) combined to skittle out Zimbabwe for 165 in 32.2 overs.
Sean Williams (56) continued his great form and hit another half-century and top-scored for the Zimbabwe side.
In reply, Pathum Nissanka (101*) notched up a fluent century to help his side cruise to victory in just 33.1 overs. Dimuth Karunaratne (30) and Kusal Mendis (25*) played supporting roles for Nissanka at the other end.
Cricket fans took note of Sri Lanka's win and their qualification for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India and expressed their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka looks forward after success in 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers
Speaking after the conclusion of the match against Zimbabwe, Dasun Shanaka reflected on the win and their qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.
He claimed that his team had strong self-belief that they would qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Shanaka also credited the rival teams for playing quality cricket in the ongoing tournament.
"Coming for qualifiers, we knew it was always tough. If we go through process, we believed that we are going to qualify. Credit to the other teams, they have played some good cricket and some teams gave us good challenge, but we came out better side."
He added:
"We have won it in 1996, and were runners up in 2011. It's much needed for Sri Lanka to be appearing in the big stage. The pressure begins in the big stage. World Cup is the main focus and the main target for us."