"Kya baat hai"- Twitterati reacts as Sri Lanka qualifies for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup after winning vs Zimbabwe in Qualifiers

ri Lanka have secured their berth in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup with their fourth consecutive win in the ongoing Qualifiers. They beat hosts Zimbabwe clinically by nine wickets in their Super Six match at Harare on Sunday, July 2.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaks won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Maheesh Theekshana (4/25), Dilshan Madushanka (3/15), and Matheesha Pathirana (2/18) combined to skittle out Zimbabwe for 165 in 32.2 overs.

Sean Williams (56) continued his great form and hit another half-century and top-scored for the Zimbabwe side.

In reply, Pathum Nissanka (101*) notched up a fluent century to help his side cruise to victory in just 33.1 overs. Dimuth Karunaratne (30) and Kusal Mendis (25*) played supporting roles for Nissanka at the other end.

Cricket fans took note of Sri Lanka's win and their qualification for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India and expressed their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

RVCJ Media @RVCJ_FB Sri Lanka qualified for 2023 Cricket World Cup Sri Lanka qualified for 2023 Cricket World Cup https://t.co/kucvKlUH4p

Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 @DSBcricket Zimbabwe played outstandingly well in 5 games of this qualifier but big loss today against Srilanka will make things bit tough for their qualification for the World Cup.

They are all out for 165 and this could give some dent to their run rate. Zimbabwe played outstandingly well in 5 games of this qualifier but big loss today against Srilanka will make things bit tough for their qualification for the World Cup.They are all out for 165 and this could give some dent to their run rate. https://t.co/J2oW7Bt3wd

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan #CWC23 1996 World Cup winners Sri Lanka have qualified for the World Cup in India. Congratulations 1996 World Cup winners Sri Lanka have qualified for the World Cup in India. Congratulations 👏 #CWC23 https://t.co/6pG6qRtqwN

Azzam Ameen @AzzamAmeen Sri Lanka has officially qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India 🏏 Sri Lanka has officially qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India 🏏 🚨 Sri Lanka has officially qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India 🏏🇱🇰 https://t.co/Ea1VIm2Lar

Akhila Seneviratne @AkhilaSene97 For the first time since 2014, Sri Lanka have won 8 ODI matches in a row as they beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets, courtesy of Maheesh Theekshana's best figures of 4/25 and an unbeaten century by Pathum Nissanka. Sri Lanka book a place in the World Cup! For the first time since 2014, Sri Lanka have won 8 ODI matches in a row as they beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets, courtesy of Maheesh Theekshana's best figures of 4/25 and an unbeaten century by Pathum Nissanka. Sri Lanka book a place in the World Cup! https://t.co/7PLLX3yfuh

Rex Clementine @RexClementine Sri Lanka book a berth for World Cup with a game to spare. Comprehensive win over in form Zimbabwe. Came into the tournament under huge pressure as they had everything to lose. Been a superb campaign barring a couple of batting collapses. Sri Lanka book a berth for World Cup with a game to spare. Comprehensive win over in form Zimbabwe. Came into the tournament under huge pressure as they had everything to lose. Been a superb campaign barring a couple of batting collapses.

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



Which means India vs Sri Lanka on 2nd November in Mumbai



Kya baat hai, after 2011, 2023 main bhi Wankhede will see the clash!



#CWC23 Sri Lanka have qualified for the World Cup in OctoberWhich means India vs Sri Lanka on 2nd November in MumbaiKya baat hai, after 2011, 2023 main bhi Wankhede will see the clash! Sri Lanka have qualified for the World Cup in October Which means India vs Sri Lanka on 2nd November in Mumbai Kya baat hai, after 2011, 2023 main bhi Wankhede will see the clash! #CWC23

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



Sri Lanka will also play against India on November 2 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the repeat of the 2011 World Cup final at the same venue. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will be played on October 12 in Hyderabad. The last time these two teams played was in the Asia Cup final.Sri Lanka will also play against India on November 2 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the repeat of the 2011 World Cup final at the same venue. #CWC23 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will be played on October 12 in Hyderabad. The last time these two teams played was in the Asia Cup final.Sri Lanka will also play against India on November 2 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the repeat of the 2011 World Cup final at the same venue. #CWC23 https://t.co/3e6br2MvVj

KASHISH @crickashish217 Theekshana could well be giving Sri Lanka that odd big scalp at the World Cup or maybe two. They play the Aussies in 'Lucknow'. Theekshana could well be giving Sri Lanka that odd big scalp at the World Cup or maybe two. They play the Aussies in 'Lucknow'.

Tharaka Jayathilaka @TharakaOfficial



#SLvsZiM #ICCWorldCup2023 Sri Lanka trounce Zimbabwe by nine wickets and book their spot in the ICC World Cup in India! Sri Lanka trounce Zimbabwe by nine wickets and book their spot in the ICC World Cup in India!#SLvsZiM #ICCWorldCup2023 https://t.co/ZQtfJ2vM0E

Visheshta Jotwani 🌸 @visheshtaaa_j15 qualifies to



This win of Sri lanka Surely opened the doors for Scotland.



Sri lanka are 'Q2' as per the schedule of world cup.



So, We'll see

India v Sri Lanka at Mumbai

Sri lanka v Pakistan at Hyderabad

Sri lanka v Bangladesh at Delhi Sri lankaqualifies to #ICCWorldCup2023 This win of Sri lanka Surely opened the doors for Scotland.Sri lanka are 'Q2' as per the schedule of world cup.So, We'll seeIndia v Sri Lanka at MumbaiSri lanka v Pakistan at HyderabadSri lanka v Bangladesh at Delhi Sri lanka 🇱🇰 qualifies to #ICCWorldCup2023 This win of Sri lanka Surely opened the doors for Scotland. Sri lanka are 'Q2' as per the schedule of world cup. So, We'll seeIndia v Sri Lanka at MumbaiSri lanka v Pakistan at HyderabadSri lanka v Bangladesh at Delhi

Rajiv @skrajiv Sri Lanka are officially through to the World cup in India 2023. Tuesday's game between Zimbabwe and Scotland should most likely seal the other spot. #SLvZIM Sri Lanka are officially through to the World cup in India 2023. Tuesday's game between Zimbabwe and Scotland should most likely seal the other spot. #SLvZIM

Gary Heatly @G_HMedia With Sri Lanka now assured of a place at the big dance in India, Tuesday's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Super Six match between second placed Zimbabwe, the hosts, + third placed @CricketScotland is massive in terms of who will take the second spot over the coming days... With Sri Lanka now assured of a place at the big dance in India, Tuesday's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Super Six match between second placed Zimbabwe, the hosts, + third placed @CricketScotland is massive in terms of who will take the second spot over the coming days...

Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 @saifahmed75 OFFICIAL: Sri Lanka are going to India. They have qualified to the World Cup with 1 game left in hand and after a victory over Zimbabwe, they are now still UNDEFEATED.



Zimbabwe v Scotland will be an intense battle now. OFFICIAL: Sri Lanka are going to India. They have qualified to the World Cup with 1 game left in hand and after a victory over Zimbabwe, they are now still UNDEFEATED.Zimbabwe v Scotland will be an intense battle now. 🚨 OFFICIAL: Sri Lanka are going to India. They have qualified to the World Cup with 1 game left in hand and after a victory over Zimbabwe, they are now still UNDEFEATED. 🇱🇰Zimbabwe v Scotland will be an intense battle now. https://t.co/5Cxk8sqybE

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka looks forward after success in 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers

Speaking after the conclusion of the match against Zimbabwe, Dasun Shanaka reflected on the win and their qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

He claimed that his team had strong self-belief that they would qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Shanaka also credited the rival teams for playing quality cricket in the ongoing tournament.

"Coming for qualifiers, we knew it was always tough. If we go through process, we believed that we are going to qualify. Credit to the other teams, they have played some good cricket and some teams gave us good challenge, but we came out better side."

He added:

"We have won it in 1996, and were runners up in 2011. It's much needed for Sri Lanka to be appearing in the big stage. The pressure begins in the big stage. World Cup is the main focus and the main target for us."

