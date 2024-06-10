"Kya baat kar rahe ho Rohit Bhai? Main bag pack karu? Aap usko back spasm doge?"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of IND vs PAK T20 WC clash

Team India got bundled out for 119 in the first inning of the 2024 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday, June 9. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is hosting the clash.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Rohit Sharma hit a six against Shaheen Afridi in the very first over to give India a positive start. However, it was shortlived as both openers Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (13) departed in quick succession, trying to play aggressively.

Rishabh Pant (42) then took the Indian side ahead by putting on decent partnerships with Axar Patel (20) and Suryakumar Yadav (7). However, Pakistan made a stunning comeback after that by triggering a massive collapse of the Indian line-up.

Things changed drastically as Men in Blue slumped to 112/9 in a matter of few overs from a strong position at 89/3. Arshdeep Singh (9) and Mohammed Siraj (7) added a few crucial runs in the end to take their side to 119 before getting all out in 19 overs.

Fans enjoyed intense action between the bat and ball in the first innings of the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X.

Here are some of the best memes:

"I think it is a decent total on this track"- Mohammad Amir after Pakistan restricted India to 119 in 2024 T20 World Cup match

During the mid-innings break, Mohammad Amir reflected on his spell and the action that unfolded in the first innings, saying:

"As a bowling unit, we did well. I think it is a decent total on this track. It is slightly tricky. We need to bat well as well. As a bowler, you have to set the tone for the team and my role was to hit the right areas and build pressure."

He continued:

"I think I did a decent job. We need to bat sensibly. All the games we have watched here, low-scoring games, has been tricky. It depends on the start, we need to start off well and then finish well."

