“Kya Fenkta Hai” - Virender Sehwag to Yuvraj Singh, Indian cricket fraternity hails Neeraj Chopra for winning historic silver at World Athletics Championships

The Indian cricket fraternity is praising Neeraj Chopra for bagging the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, United States on Sunday, July 24.

Neeraj won silver for his best effort of 88.13m in the men’s javelin throw final. Following his triumph, the 24-year-old became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal at the World Championships.

Long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal (bronze) at the World Championships in 2003 in Paris.

Members of the Indian cricket fraternity hailed Neeraj’s historic achievement at the World Athletics Championships. Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag tweeted:

“Years from now there is going to be a generation of youngsters for whom “Kya Fenkta Hai” is going to be a massive compliment, thanks to this champion #NeerajChopra. Once again making India proud with a Silver🥈 at the World Athletics Championship.”

Retired Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote:

“Unstoppable in every sense of the word 💪🏻 well done @Neeraj_chopra1! Keep scripting history with the javelin in your hand! 🇮🇳 #worldchampionships2022 #NeerajChopraWinsSilver.”

India women’s legendary fast bowler Jhulan Goswami paid tribute to the javelin thrower and commented:

"Congratulations champ #NeerajChopra on winning silver medal at the #WorldAthleticsChamps. Keep going, keep shining. 🇮🇳 @Neeraj_chopra1."

Here are some other Twitter reactions congratulating Neeraj on his triumph in men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships:

Made us proud again with a silver at the World Athletics Championships and became the 2nd Indian athlete to win a medal at the worlds



The first Indian to bag a Silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 🥈



Anderson Peters beats Neeraj Chopra to claim gold

While Neeraj created history by winning the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships, Grenada's Anderson Peters, the reigning world champion, claimed gold. Peters threw a best of 90.54m to secure victory while Czech Jakub Vadlejch won bronze (88.09m).

Neeraj narrowly missed out on becoming the first javelin thrower after Norwegian track and field legend Andreas Thorkildsen to hold both the Olympics and World Championships titles at the same time.

