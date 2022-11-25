“Kya hua? darr gye” – Fans react as Kane Williamson shines with unbeaten 94 against India in 1st ODI

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson led from the front and played a match-winning innings against India in the first ODI in Auckland on Friday, November 25. The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 94 off 98 balls, including a six and seven boundaries.

He also shared an unbeaten partnership of 221 runs with centurion Tom Latham for the fourth wicket to put the tourists out of the game. He played the anchor role, while Latham played the aggressor in the record-breaking stand.

Fans on Twitter went crazy after watching Williamson once again prove that class is permanent. Some users, however, were bored with his slow innings.

Here’s a compilation of some of the best reactions:

Cricket With Laresh @Lareshhere Indian fans after watching kane Williamson and Tom Latham batting : Indian fans after watching kane Williamson and Tom Latham batting : https://t.co/eFQZTmS0ze

Abdul Rehman @abdul924632 Class is permanent! A fighting knock by a champion player, kane williamson and latham are exposing weak indian bowling attack yet again. a true batting masterclass shown by this duo. #INDvsNZ Class is permanent! A fighting knock by a champion player, kane williamson and latham are exposing weak indian bowling attack yet again. a true batting masterclass shown by this duo. #INDvsNZ

@ [email protected] @Sarcasmacus Watching Kane Williamson bat even if it's against us 🤌🏾🤌🏾🤌🏾 Watching Kane Williamson bat even if it's against us 🤌🏾🤌🏾🤌🏾

Cricket With Laresh @Lareshhere Indians who were trolling kane Williamson for his slow innings in t20 right now : Indians who were trolling kane Williamson for his slow innings in t20 right now : https://t.co/zZCkPs1xn3

Satvik 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @satvik__csk Kane Williamson whenever he plays against India Kane Williamson whenever he plays against India https://t.co/rw4jx7tqF6

Cricket With Laresh @Lareshhere Indian fans after watching kane Williamson and Tom Latham batting in 1st ODI match. Indian fans after watching kane Williamson and Tom Latham batting in 1st ODI match. https://t.co/BoontrRQY8

SAAD @Fallen_x_King #NZvIND



Kane Williamson In T20I vs in ODI Kane Williamson In T20I vs in ODI #NZvINDKane Williamson In T20I vs in ODI https://t.co/9fjdhdvwa5

shubh @Shubh4_all0 spectators in stadium when Kane Williamson is on the crease: spectators in stadium when Kane Williamson is on the crease: https://t.co/Xt0kU77N1x

Kane Williamson and Tom Latham put on a show against India

Kane Williamson’s crucial knock, coupled with Tom Latham's magnificent innings, helped the Kiwis win their opening ODI by seven wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Latham produced his career-best knock, scoring an unbeaten 145 off 104 deliveries, comprising five sixes and 19 boundaries.

The Blackcaps skipper hailed Latham for playing an incredible innings to help the Kiwis to victory. Speaking on the post-match show to Prime Video, Williamson said:

“Incredible knock by Latham. Absolutely on fire. We're talking in the middle about getting through this over and that over. And then he just flicked a switch. Incredible innings. It was an over or two where he flicked a switch. We got that big over and he just kept going."

"One of the more special ODI knocks I've seen," he added. "It was a very good wicket. Spin played a big role as we saw. Nice to get a win. When we started seeing it turn like it did, you think a number of things. But I thought the seamers did a very good job."

Debutant Umran Malik was the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with two wickets, while Shardul Thakur settled for one wicket. The hosts chased down the target with 17 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The action will now shift to Hamilton for the second ODI on Sunday, November 27. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. need to bounce back if they want to stay alive in the series.

