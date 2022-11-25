Create

“Kya hua? darr gye” – Fans react as Kane Williamson shines with unbeaten 94 against India in 1st ODI

By James Kuanal
Modified Nov 25, 2022 04:05 PM IST
Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson shared unbeaten 221-run partnership with Tom Latham for fourth wicket.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson led from the front and played a match-winning innings against India in the first ODI in Auckland on Friday, November 25. The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 94 off 98 balls, including a six and seven boundaries.

He also shared an unbeaten partnership of 221 runs with centurion Tom Latham for the fourth wicket to put the tourists out of the game. He played the anchor role, while Latham played the aggressor in the record-breaking stand.

Fans on Twitter went crazy after watching Williamson once again prove that class is permanent. Some users, however, were bored with his slow innings.

Here’s a compilation of some of the best reactions:

Kane Williamson is front air of a Masterclass from Latham. An extra ordinary innings this. #NZvIND
Indian fans after watching kane Williamson and Tom Latham batting : https://t.co/eFQZTmS0ze
Class is permanent! A fighting knock by a champion player, kane williamson and latham are exposing weak indian bowling attack yet again. a true batting masterclass shown by this duo. #INDvsNZ
@mufaddal_vohra kane Williamson to Indians who were trolling him for his slow innings in T20i : https://t.co/QDIdIkb9ME
Watching Kane Williamson bat even if it's against us 🤌🏾🤌🏾🤌🏾
Indians who were trolling kane Williamson for his slow innings in t20 right now : https://t.co/zZCkPs1xn3
Kane Williamson whenever he plays against India https://t.co/rw4jx7tqF6
Foreign Players who loves India Steven SmithJoe RootKane WilliamsonTom Latham#INDvsNZ
Indian fans after watching kane Williamson and Tom Latham batting in 1st ODI match. https://t.co/BoontrRQY8
#NZvINDKane Williamson In T20I vs in ODI https://t.co/9fjdhdvwa5
testing patience.😏😬😬😬#KaneWilliamson
After long Kane Williamson played a meaningfull innings...#INDvNZ #crickettwitter
spectators in stadium when Kane Williamson is on the crease: https://t.co/Xt0kU77N1x

Kane Williamson and Tom Latham put on a show against India

Kane Williamson’s crucial knock, coupled with Tom Latham's magnificent innings, helped the Kiwis win their opening ODI by seven wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Latham produced his career-best knock, scoring an unbeaten 145 off 104 deliveries, comprising five sixes and 19 boundaries.

The Blackcaps skipper hailed Latham for playing an incredible innings to help the Kiwis to victory. Speaking on the post-match show to Prime Video, Williamson said:

“Incredible knock by Latham. Absolutely on fire. We're talking in the middle about getting through this over and that over. And then he just flicked a switch. Incredible innings. It was an over or two where he flicked a switch. We got that big over and he just kept going."
"One of the more special ODI knocks I've seen," he added. "It was a very good wicket. Spin played a big role as we saw. Nice to get a win. When we started seeing it turn like it did, you think a number of things. But I thought the seamers did a very good job."

Debutant Umran Malik was the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with two wickets, while Shardul Thakur settled for one wicket. The hosts chased down the target with 17 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The action will now shift to Hamilton for the second ODI on Sunday, November 27. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. need to bounce back if they want to stay alive in the series.

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...