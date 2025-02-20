"Kya nazar ayega… ghanta" - Displeased Pakistani actor shares unpleasant 'VIP' experience at Karachi stadium during 2025 Champions Trophy opener

Pakistani actor and producer Adnan Siddiqui was disappointed with the VIP experience at the National Stadium in Karachi during the 2025 Champions Trophy opener between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday, February 19. He vented out his frustration over the obstructed view of the ground, despite purchasing an expensive ticket.

Siddiqui shared a couple of videos on his Instagram account to show how his view was blocked by railings and shadows. He also sarcastically suggested that it seemed like he was watching the match from Dubai, considering the distance between his seat and the ground.

The 55-year-old said:

"Main aya hoon stadium pe. Ab mujhe ye bataiye, itna mehnga ticket le, aur aankh ke samne ye ho, aur aage woh shadow, to kya nazar ayega..ghanta! Aur dusri zabardast baat batau aapko, aisa lag raha hai ke main Dubai mein baith ke yeh match dekh raha hoon [I have come to the stadium. Now tell me after buying such a costly ticket, there is this in front of my eyes, and then the shadow, so what will I be able to see! Let me tell you one more thing, it seems like I am watching this match from Dubai]."

It is worth mentioning that the 2025 Champions Trophy is the first major ICC event to be played on Pakistani soil since the 1996 World Cup, which was jointly hosted by Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in the inaugural match of 2025 Champions Trophy

The defending champions' Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy campaign kicked off on a dismal note. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side suffered a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the opening encounter.

After being asked to bat first, the Blackcaps registered 320/5 in 50 overs, courtesy of Tom Latham and Will Young's knocks of 118* and 107, respectively. For the hosts, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf claimed two wickets each.

Pakistan's batting let them down in the run chase as they were bundled out for 260. Khushdil Shah was the top performer with the bat, scoring 69 runs. Mitchell Santner and Will O'Rourke bagged three scalps apiece.

